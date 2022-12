Share · View all patches · Build 10180899 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 02:13:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Primal Players!

We have some exciting news! Now the game can be played in more languages!

♦ Portuguese BR

♦ Chinese

♦ Spanish

♦ Russian

♦ German

♦ Japane

We are an indie team and we did our best to get all translations as accurate as possible!

But they are not official!

If you want to help with the translations, please send us an email.

oldschoolvibes.contact@gmail.com