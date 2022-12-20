 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GameZero update for 20 December 2022

lots of changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10180724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

haven't touched the game for a few months, added a lot of cleaning to the armor sets so they should look better. started working on gun animations again. can't play wow til tomorrow so I thought I'd fire up a build and see where the game stands.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link