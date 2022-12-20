X-Mas On a Cloud Village!

In this update for our VR battle game, we've added a new holiday-themed outfit for players to choose from. This festive outfit is sure to add some holiday cheer to your virtual battles and is perfect for getting into the spirit of the season.

In addition to the new outfit, we've also added some discounts to the in-game store. These discounts will allow players to save on a variety of items and gear, making it a great time to stock up on new equipment or pick up that special item you've had your eye on.

Overall, this update brings some festive cheer and savings to our VR battle game, making it a great time to jump in and experience all the fun. So be sure to check it out and get your holiday gaming on!

Changelog: