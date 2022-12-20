New Update for December 20th - smooth & snap rotation and more..

New Update - smooth and snap rotation and more..
Hi all,
Below list of updates hope you like it
-artificial rotation smooth and snap added with options
-better alignment with body including hands with controller
-advanced settings for hands offset
-decreased required points for level upgrade
-option to hide the body
-some optimization
-other small fixes
We encourage everyone to try the update, and we'd love to hear your feedback and fix any issues that arise.
Have a fun!
Changed files in this update