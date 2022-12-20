New Update for December 20th - smooth & snap rotation and more..

Share · View all patches · Build 10180559 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 04:13:20 UTC by Wendy

New Update - smooth and snap rotation and more..

Hi all,

Below list of updates hope you like it

-artificial rotation smooth and snap added with options

-better alignment with body including hands with controller

-advanced settings for hands offset

-decreased required points for level upgrade

-option to hide the body

-some optimization

-other small fixes

We encourage everyone to try the update, and we'd love to hear your feedback and fix any issues that arise.

Have a fun!