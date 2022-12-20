 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combat Troops VR update for 20 December 2022

New Update for December 20th - smooth & snap rotation and more..

Share · View all patches · Build 10180559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update - smooth and snap rotation and more..

Hi all,

Below list of updates hope you like it

-artificial rotation smooth and snap added with options
-better alignment with body including hands with controller
-advanced settings for hands offset
-decreased required points for level upgrade
-option to hide the body
-some optimization
-other small fixes

We encourage everyone to try the update, and we'd love to hear your feedback and fix any issues that arise.

Have a fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1817121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link