-Coolant missile direct damage nerfed (6 --> 4, ultra version unaffected)
-Zero Scatter-System attack cooldown nerfed (2 --> 2.5, ultra version unaffected)
-All coolant shot damage nerfed (3 --> 2)
-Saw Friend rev up rate now scales with ship pull
-Saw Friend global damage vs hostile buffed (+33%)
-Saw Friend is now affected by Sharp Tips (base damage), Hammer Lance (armor stripping) and Tug Targeting (crit chance)
-Hacked Cargo Rail now holds fire while you are near upgrades to avoid unfortunate accidents
-Increased initial attack delay for warrior class spawns
-Increased lock on range for all small craft (+25%)
-Made one hazard squad unlock a bit more obvious
-Fixed planet-killer asteroid being able to call in new honor guard while previous one isn't completely defeated yet
-Fixed explosion shield impact sfx not being affected by sfx volume option
-Fixed run load being enabled after returning from interception/endless victories
-Fixed noticeable inconsistencies with harpoon effect timeout on builds that have 1s+ tether cooldown (?)
---Red---Tether--> update for 19 December 2022
Red Tether Version 1.104 (Hazard Squad)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Red Tether Content Windows Depot 1714081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update