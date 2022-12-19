 Skip to content

---Red---Tether--> update for 19 December 2022

Red Tether Version 1.104 (Hazard Squad)

Red Tether Version 1.104 (Hazard Squad)

Build 10180251

Patchnotes via Steam Community


-Coolant missile direct damage nerfed (6 --> 4, ultra version unaffected)
-Zero Scatter-System attack cooldown nerfed (2 --> 2.5, ultra version unaffected)
-All coolant shot damage nerfed (3 --> 2)
-Saw Friend rev up rate now scales with ship pull
-Saw Friend global damage vs hostile buffed (+33%)
-Saw Friend is now affected by Sharp Tips (base damage), Hammer Lance (armor stripping) and Tug Targeting (crit chance)
-Hacked Cargo Rail now holds fire while you are near upgrades to avoid unfortunate accidents
-Increased initial attack delay for warrior class spawns
-Increased lock on range for all small craft (+25%)
-Made one hazard squad unlock a bit more obvious
-Fixed planet-killer asteroid being able to call in new honor guard while previous one isn't completely defeated yet
-Fixed explosion shield impact sfx not being affected by sfx volume option
-Fixed run load being enabled after returning from interception/endless victories
-Fixed noticeable inconsistencies with harpoon effect timeout on builds that have 1s+ tether cooldown (?)

