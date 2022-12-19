Red Tether Version 1.104 (Hazard Squad)



-Coolant missile direct damage nerfed (6 --> 4, ultra version unaffected)

-Zero Scatter-System attack cooldown nerfed (2 --> 2.5, ultra version unaffected)

-All coolant shot damage nerfed (3 --> 2)

-Saw Friend rev up rate now scales with ship pull

-Saw Friend global damage vs hostile buffed (+33%)

-Saw Friend is now affected by Sharp Tips (base damage), Hammer Lance (armor stripping) and Tug Targeting (crit chance)

-Hacked Cargo Rail now holds fire while you are near upgrades to avoid unfortunate accidents

-Increased initial attack delay for warrior class spawns

-Increased lock on range for all small craft (+25%)

-Made one hazard squad unlock a bit more obvious

-Fixed planet-killer asteroid being able to call in new honor guard while previous one isn't completely defeated yet

-Fixed explosion shield impact sfx not being affected by sfx volume option

-Fixed run load being enabled after returning from interception/endless victories

-Fixed noticeable inconsistencies with harpoon effect timeout on builds that have 1s+ tether cooldown (?)