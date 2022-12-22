Release notes for Waves of Steel v0.58RC6

One last build for 2022! The big news in this one is the addition of Chaos Mode, which can be enabled via the "Custom" difficulty setting. Chaos Mode triggers various random events during combat, such as inverting your controls, changing the size of enemy ships, and much much more! Some folks may recognize it as a variant of the "crowd control" plugin for Twitch streamers...rest assured, proper Crowd Control support is coming!

Gameplay:

Add an extra-special treasure to the "Stress Test" mission. You'll have to be quick if you want to get it!

New weapons: VLS anti-ship and anti-sub missiles

Add some new loading screen tips

You can cycle through loading screen tips

The special icons in the HUD now visually indicate remaining duration

Ship paint jobs can be loaded from an existing ship, so if you have a paint job you like you can easily re-use it across multiple ships

"Stress Test" startup should be smoother now

The Railgun weapon weighs more than 1 ton

Add an indicator to the mission select menu if all techs (including the treasure) have been found for a mission

Bugfixes:

Fix a bug causing "Scylla & Charibdis" from not completing if the player skips cutscenes

Ships with active shields are now properly immune to area-of-effect damage

ASROC weapons should more consistently hit submarines

Fix the flavor text on large naval cannons redundantly referencing fire control and autoloaders

Fix some mesh issues with the Nagato and Super Nagato hull models

Fix a layout issue with the tutorial dialog in the ship designer

Fix bad decal positioning for decals that aren't on the ship's hull

The "Midway Raceway" bonus mission should be better about enforcing sequence

Fix a minor issue if aircraft carriers get cut in half while they're busy launching planes

Fix player retaining target lock on targets that have been disabled

The command center cutscene in "Shadowy Waters" does not play if it has already been destroyed

Doing "Shadowy Waters" backwards no longer leaves you with a bunch of un-removable guide arrows

"Ratatosk" and "Denali" are consistently italicized throughout the game's text

Fix excessive screenshake if the player takes unusually large amounts of damage

Laser Torpedoes are now under the "Laser" subdirectory instead of "Energy"; this fixes erroneous help text showing up when the directory is highlighted

Reduce excessive pop-in for guns on AI-controlled ships

Fix some issues with energy shield specials being oddly-scaled for some ships

Fix option sliders behaving oddly if the player uses both keyboard and mouse to control them

Modding: