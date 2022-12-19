EXTRICATION: Set Loose in this new Professional Heist!

[h3][/h3]
Update 1.2.8
Finally time for another update! It's been a while, mainly due to University priorities, but I have bigger plans for this game yet.
If you encounter any issues with this update, contact me and I will resolve them after I get home from christmas celebrations!
- Added Extrication heist
- Added dodge rolling mechanic (still needs improvements)
- Added lower case letters to the primary font
- Added wheels to police cars
- Added ability to untie hostages
- Improved some story dialog
- Improved some story events
- Improved some equipment description and help menu formatting
- Changed the Intimidated Civilian symbol
- Changed Toxic Gas equipment to cost 2 credits
- Fixed several issues in Protection, including a crash
- Fixed a crash occurring when placing toxic gas on certain missions
- Fixed several spelling errors
- Fixed wrong color in the interaction timer for planting explosives
- Fixed a police car driving through walls in Jewelry Store
- Fixed Justice Fox getting stuck in his car when visiting
- Fixed military turrets not attacking tanks
- Fixed guards spawning inside of the game view when spotted by a camera
- Fixed music not syncing with the intro animation
- Fixed police cars clipping through walls at low framerates
- Fixed clothing not changing properly after equipping a bullet-proof vest or guard outfit
- Fixed improper references to Logan Huntborn in Freeplay dialog
- The game now uses x64 Windows Runtime
- Miscellaneous Improvements
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
