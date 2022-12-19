 Skip to content

A-Star Theft update for 19 December 2022

EXTRICATION: Set Loose in this new Professional Heist!

Last edited by Wendy

Update 1.2.8

Finally time for another update! It's been a while, mainly due to University priorities, but I have bigger plans for this game yet.

If you encounter any issues with this update, contact me and I will resolve them after I get home from christmas celebrations!

  • Added Extrication heist
  • Added dodge rolling mechanic (still needs improvements)
  • Added lower case letters to the primary font
  • Added wheels to police cars
  • Added ability to untie hostages
  • Improved some story dialog
  • Improved some story events
  • Improved some equipment description and help menu formatting
  • Changed the Intimidated Civilian symbol
  • Changed Toxic Gas equipment to cost 2 credits
  • Fixed several issues in Protection, including a crash
  • Fixed a crash occurring when placing toxic gas on certain missions
  • Fixed several spelling errors
  • Fixed wrong color in the interaction timer for planting explosives
  • Fixed a police car driving through walls in Jewelry Store
  • Fixed Justice Fox getting stuck in his car when visiting
  • Fixed military turrets not attacking tanks
  • Fixed guards spawning inside of the game view when spotted by a camera
  • Fixed music not syncing with the intro animation
  • Fixed police cars clipping through walls at low framerates
  • Fixed clothing not changing properly after equipping a bullet-proof vest or guard outfit
  • Fixed improper references to Logan Huntborn in Freeplay dialog
  • The game now uses x64 Windows Runtime
  • Miscellaneous Improvements

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com

