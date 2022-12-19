EXTRICATION: Set Loose in this new Professional Heist!

[h3][/h3]

Finally time for another update! It's been a while, mainly due to University priorities, but I have bigger plans for this game yet.

If you encounter any issues with this update, contact me and I will resolve them after I get home from christmas celebrations!

Added Extrication heist

Added dodge rolling mechanic (still needs improvements)

(still needs improvements) Added lower case letters to the primary font

Added wheels to police cars

Added ability to untie hostages

Improved some story dialog

Improved some story events

Improved some equipment description and help menu formatting

Changed the Intimidated Civilian symbol

Changed Toxic Gas equipment to cost 2 credits

Fixed several issues in Protection, including a crash

Fixed a crash occurring when placing toxic gas on certain missions

Fixed several spelling errors

Fixed wrong color in the interaction timer for planting explosives

Fixed a police car driving through walls in Jewelry Store

Fixed Justice Fox getting stuck in his car when visiting

Fixed military turrets not attacking tanks

Fixed guards spawning inside of the game view when spotted by a camera

Fixed music not syncing with the intro animation

Fixed police cars clipping through walls at low framerates

Fixed clothing not changing properly after equipping a bullet-proof vest or guard outfit

Fixed improper references to Logan Huntborn in Freeplay dialog

The game now uses x64 Windows Runtime

Miscellaneous Improvements

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com