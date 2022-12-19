Update Notes for December 19th

If you were on the beta branch, there was an UE5 build out there but we've run into some notable issues and have reverted it. As of now, the 'beta' is the default build.
This update is mostly fixes and small additions.
Additions:
- Added some new assets and replaced some architecture in some maps
Fixes/changes:
- Updated the dialogue UI
- Some minor UI updates
- Some minor map updates
- Fixed some dialogue issues
- Crosshair/health bar now disappears when talking to NPCs
- Made backend changes to the dialogue system to support different sound types
- Grapplehook is now more specific on what it can hit when grappling, previously some surfaces were still allowed even though they shouldn't work
- Adjusted DPI curve/font scale slightly to accommodate some splitscreen text scale issues
- When talking to NPCs, the camera should focus on the NPC a little better than before
- Removed the gunship from Cliffside as it needs to be reworked for balance reasons
- Made some of the intended 'path' on cliffside a bit more obvious
Changed files in this update