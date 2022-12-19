Beat the Machine: Rebooted - Patch 1.33

Hey Cadets,

Logan here! We wanted to push one final patch before the end of the year! Beat the Machine: Rebooted had two major updates this year, with the first being the launch of Rebooted and the second launching the skill tree refinement. We are now in the process of doing our major launch for 2023, while we cant discuss too much, just know that the Tutorial and Story are being worked on as we speak.

For this patch, we wanted to address some builds that aren't seeing a ton of play compared to others, with those being movement speed, armor and finally critical strike damage. In addition, we are finally pushing our first nerfs of the Skill Tree Relaunch, as Lifeline and Wave Reflections are a little too strong in their current states, we aren't looking to remove these fun builds, but tone them down a bit so we can add power elsewhere.

Other than that, you may want to follow our other social media platforms @SanguineStudios on Instagram and Twitter and make sure to join our Discord. We are starting 2023 with a bang and we want as many people as possible to be a part of it! The date of announcement will be on January 24th so don't miss out, and make sure to tell your friends!

Skills:

Vitality:

Tier 2:

Agility Attacks:

Agility Attacks has been the least popular skill chosen since our last major update. We're giving Agility Attacks an aggressive change to incentivize running this original fan favorite skill.

Armor Bonus increased from 8(+2% Max Health) / 12 (+3% Max Health) to 15(+3% Max Health) / 20(+7% Max Health).

Tier 3:

Armor Up:

Armor Up with one point feels great but its upgrades are lacking, here's a boost to make upgrades feel like upgrades.

Armor Bonus increased from 2.5/3.75/5 to 2.5/4.25/6 per stack.

Tier 4:

Security Barrier:

Our last change was not enough to bring Security Barrier back into play, so we're giving it another effect to broaden its usage cases.

Gain +2/+3 Shield each time you attack a generator.

Tier 6:

Neon Barrier:

Neon Barrier is getting a new effect to work better against projectile based units, and to feel worse against units trying to run you down.

Projectiles now reflect damage back at the target. Check in game for more details.

Tier 6:

LifeLine:

LifeLine with a proper setup was an easy ability to obtain infinite invulnerability. We have to make some changes to Lifeline to stop the combo while this ability should be able to be activated quickly in the later part of the game, it shouldn't be allowed to be used every 3 seconds.

Cooldown increased from 90/70/70 to 90/75/75

Hitting enemies lowers the cooldown by 2 seconds per enemy hit has been reduced to 1.5 seconds per enemy hit.

Utility:

Tier 2:

Slowball Shooter

Slowball Shooter should be the a capstone movement speed ability but felt mid at best.

Damage increased from 150/250/350% Movement Speed to 250/325/400% Movement Speed.

Tier 3:

Light Speed

Light Speed needs more base damage to stay competitive with other options.

Damage increased from 50/100 to 75/145.

Tier 4:

Frozen in Space

New!: Hitting any immobilized unit now deals 10 bonus damage.

Tier 4:

Kickstarter

Cooldown lowered from 4/3.25/2.5/1.75 to 2.5/2.25/2.0/1.75

Power:

Tier 2:

Critical

Critical Damage increased from 35% to 45%.

Tier 3:

Collateral Damage

A skill intended to be a combo piece with health builds hasn't being seeing damage taken with it. Increasing the damage ratio to make this piece more satisfying.

Damage increased from 17/20/23% to 18/22/26%.

Tier 3:

Wave Refractions

Surprisingly after being nerfed coming into this Skill Tree Patch Wave Refractions finds itself as the most used skill AGAIN. Knocking it down a peg without totally killing it.

Damage per bullet lowered from 25/27/29% to 24/26/28%.

Tier 3:

Volt Zap