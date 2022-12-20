December Update

Hello Knights!

This is our last update of the year and with it, we bring a fun new way to play with the addition of a brand new weapon and its mods!

We’ve also included some much needed balancing changes, important quality of life updates, a new player color and a bit of a snowy touch to the Nexus!

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.

Razor Wind

As the war with Praxis intensifies, it was time to add the fifth weapon to the game!

Introducing Razor Wind - a versatile throwing weapon that rewards proper positioning and prioritizing targets.

Take control of the fight with Razor Wind's deadly charge attack; a boomerang-like effect that pierces through enemies while also enhancing your basic attacks. With a new suite of mods designed to let you take full control of the best Razor Wind has to offer, we're sure this weapon will put your Knight one step closer to defeating Praxis for good!

Nexal Staff

Our goal for the Staff was to give players, who like using a lot of Skills, a weapon that facilitates that. It does that but it also does much more than we originally intended. With the addition of new content and systems, the Staff has drifted a bit too far from where we want it to be so we've made some adjustments. With the balancing changes included in this update, we've been able to return the focus to Skill usage without sacrificing its power.

Winter wonderland and more...

New Player Color

Player colors have been a big hit so we thought we should include a brand new one for the holiday season. As usual, the Ember Dust is hidden and will need to be discovered to unlock the new player color!

Snowy Nexus

It’s that time of year and the inhabitants of the Nexus will need to find a way to keep warm! For a limited time, we've given the Nexus a proper wintery feel. Also, keep an eye out for some newly colored Stewards!

Patch notes

See below for the complete list of cool new things!

New content and features

Razor Wind

The 5th weapon has arrived and it introduces a bunch of new interactions!

Razor Wind Mods Live Wire Stimulated Hefty Proficiency Shadow Strike Sluggish Serrated Empowered Burgeoning



New player color

Show off for the holidays with a brand new player color!

Includes a new Compendium entry and Steam Achievement

Winter Theme

Snowy Nexus with holiday-colored Stewards

Balancing

In addition to the new content and features, we’ve also made the following changes:

Nexal Staff balancing 🔥 Added a small base Crit chance Reduced the time to fully charge the Charge Attack Damage on the fully charged Charge Attack burst is increased based on the number of Skill Charges gained Reduced the maximum number of hits on the Charge Attack Increased the refresh rate for skills on the Charge Attack Increased the pushback on the Charge Attack Reduced the Skill Damage on the Skillful Mod Reduced the time for Skills to reach their Perfect timing with the Focus Mod

Removed the Backup Dagger Relic A recent change caused some unforeseen consequences so we’ve temporarily removed it

Added support for saving the player color 🔥 Local play Updated local play and credits to start player 1 with their last equipped player color Online play Updated the online player lobby screen to choose the next available color if the previous color is taken

Adjusted all enemy behaviors to work as intended for when the player is invisible from the Cloak and Dagger Skill

Adjusted weapon input so if players are holding the attack button after an attack chain they will start charging when the delay ends

Increased the drop rate for Epic Relics

Removed the Mod details from the weapon podium tooltips

Tweaks to Plague Bringer's trail VFX

Removed the Ice Spike damage numbers from appearing when using the Frostbite Relic

Bugs

And finally, we took care of another batch of annoying bugs. See below:

Fixed an issue that was causing a softlock when skipping area intros 🔥

Fixed a few issues with the Frostbite Relic and its VFX 🔥

Fixed a few minor visual issues on the player while equipped with the Bow

Fixed a few visual bugs related to arrows dying

Fixed an issue with Scrap Chief Mack's projectile animation

Fixed a player collision issue when skipping certain area intros 🔥

Fixed a bug where multiple inputs would cause issues when jumping over pits 🔥

Fixed a targeting issue and a few animation issues with The Forlorn

Stay tuned for more news and updates!