 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hadean Tactics update for 19 December 2022

Patch 0.5.11

Share · View all patches · Build 10180045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed Parasite Relic trying to reduce the cost of 0 cost cards.
-- Fixed Target Line freezing when the enemy is infliced with fear.
-- Fixed sometimes Chest Reward giving Appearance that are not in the known units.
-- Changed Reflection (Satyr - 4th circle), it doesn't stack anymore.
-- Fixed Vampir Model not able to cast skills.
-- Fixed Parasite relic interaction with Flameskin effect.
-- Fixed Card Static Shot not being affected by Profecy and others spell enhancements.
-- Cards Purge, Stun, Slow and Silence now have stable on their update.
-- Card Surge now also apply decay on the targets.
-- Card Revenge now deals damage to all enemies.
-- Added a more detailed tooltip for Warlock's Conjure mechanic.

Changed files in this update

Hadean Tactics Windows Depot 1260591
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Linux Depot 1260592
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Mac Depot 1260593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link