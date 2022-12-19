Patch 0.5.11

-- Fixed Parasite Relic trying to reduce the cost of 0 cost cards.

-- Fixed Target Line freezing when the enemy is infliced with fear.

-- Fixed sometimes Chest Reward giving Appearance that are not in the known units.

-- Changed Reflection (Satyr - 4th circle), it doesn't stack anymore.

-- Fixed Vampir Model not able to cast skills.

-- Fixed Parasite relic interaction with Flameskin effect.

-- Fixed Card Static Shot not being affected by Profecy and others spell enhancements.

-- Cards Purge, Stun, Slow and Silence now have stable on their update.

-- Card Surge now also apply decay on the targets.

-- Card Revenge now deals damage to all enemies.

-- Added a more detailed tooltip for Warlock's Conjure mechanic.