-- Fixed Parasite Relic trying to reduce the cost of 0 cost cards.
-- Fixed Target Line freezing when the enemy is infliced with fear.
-- Fixed sometimes Chest Reward giving Appearance that are not in the known units.
-- Changed Reflection (Satyr - 4th circle), it doesn't stack anymore.
-- Fixed Vampir Model not able to cast skills.
-- Fixed Parasite relic interaction with Flameskin effect.
-- Fixed Card Static Shot not being affected by Profecy and others spell enhancements.
-- Cards Purge, Stun, Slow and Silence now have stable on their update.
-- Card Surge now also apply decay on the targets.
-- Card Revenge now deals damage to all enemies.
-- Added a more detailed tooltip for Warlock's Conjure mechanic.
Hadean Tactics update for 19 December 2022
Patch 0.5.11
-- Fixed Parasite Relic trying to reduce the cost of 0 cost cards.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update