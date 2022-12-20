 Skip to content

Isonzo update for 20 December 2022

Game update v41437

20 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we have a small Isonzo update with fixes before the holidays.

Our work on the game isn't done, of course; besides the roadmap we are also aware that bots don't always have their priorities straight, so this will be addressed in a future update. We have heard decreased reports of the "ghost bug" in which invisible players can sabotage matches, but are keeping a finger on the pulse.

Enjoy! This update weighs in at ~180 MB.

Fixes:

  • Fixed being able to resupply some grenades up to the spawn bonus
  • Fixed bots getting stuck in some areas
  • Fixed tracking for "Sacro Egoismo" and "Can I go home now" achievements
  • Fixed incorrect German gas masks in first person
  • Fixed mortars firing outside of the selected area
  • Fixed Main Menu Weapons not showing all weapons and tools
  • Memory optimization improvements

