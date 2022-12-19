 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 19 December 2022

Roaming Krampus and new world events

Build 10179913 · Last edited by Wendy

-Added three Krampus beasts who roam on the map during the night. Catching one will reward the player with the divine tier of loot.
-Krampus is enabled by the world event.
-Added 5 more other world events.

