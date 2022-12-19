Patch - v1.1.0

Patch Notes for v1.1.0:

Added: Bird Spookiness setting - Controls how likely birds are to see you. When birds detect you, they will speed up, dodge more often and often turn away from you.

Added: Hunting Pressure - When you down a bird in a certain area, pressure starts to build in that area. On low settings, birds will rarely care about past hunting pressure, but on the high settings, birds will actively avoid flying to or through the areas of hunting pressure.

Added: Hunter Mode - When creating a new save, you can choose to enter Hunter Mode. This mode locks in the following settings, which cannot be changed: Bird Spookiness: High

Hunting Pressure: High

Bird Population: Low

Spawn non-Game Birds: True

Enforce Game Laws: True

In addition, daily special items cannot be purchased in a Hunter Mode save.

Added: New white skinned over-under shotgun rewarded for an Action Challenge score over 10,000 (it will show up below the Action Challenge buttons in the menu barn).

Fixed: Tree LOD culling issue that was negatively impacting performance, especially on lower graphics settings.

Fixed: Lightmap issue that was causing lighting and shadow artifacts on terrain.

Fixed: Very rare stat tracking issue resolved.

Fixed: Very rare issue where movement controls would get stuck moving in a certain direction

Fixed: Rare issue where semi-auto shotguns would not accept reload shells

Fixed: Rare issue where doves would go to roost and not pick up their daily pattern again.