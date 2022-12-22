Frostval is here! Visit the town of Winter's Grasp to see what's new!

1.94.0 fixes and updates

-fixed a connection issue which could sometimes prevent NPC interactions from loading

-adjusted some values to do with scaling; players should have a smoother power curve when levelling

-fixed an issue with the Reconnect feature which could desync you with the server time

-fixed an issue where Quests sometimes did not display the proper XP and gold rewards vs what is actually received