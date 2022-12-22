 Skip to content

AdventureQuest 3D update for 22 December 2022

1.94.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Frostval is here! Visit the town of Winter's Grasp to see what's new!

1.94.0 fixes and updates

-fixed a connection issue which could sometimes prevent NPC interactions from loading
-adjusted some values to do with scaling; players should have a smoother power curve when levelling
-fixed an issue with the Reconnect feature which could desync you with the server time
-fixed an issue where Quests sometimes did not display the proper XP and gold rewards vs what is actually received

