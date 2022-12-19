v0.1.022 - EA - All weapons 🔫 up to level 4 and new colors 🎨 for shots.

Added level 4 to all turret weapons 🔫🗼.
These were the ones that didn't have level 4 yet:
Now the shots fired by the player and the turrets have a different color than the shots fired by enemies 🎨👾.
Until next time! 👋
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added level 4 to all turret weapons 🔫🗼.
These were the ones that didn't have level 4 yet:
Now the shots fired by the player and the turrets have a different color than the shots fired by enemies 🎨👾.
Until next time! 👋
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update