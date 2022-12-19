 Skip to content

Road Defense: Outsiders update for 19 December 2022

v0.1.022 - EA - All weapons 🔫 up to level 4 and new colors 🎨 for shots.

Added level 4 to all turret weapons 🔫🗼.
These were the ones that didn't have level 4 yet:

Now the shots fired by the player and the turrets have a different color than the shots fired by enemies 🎨👾.

Until next time! 👋

