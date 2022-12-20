The Alliance Wars have begun! This is the largest update in the game's history with hundreds of new features and items!
Players join one of three alliances to fight for control of the universe to earn powerful Relics!
Update v1.1.0
-=[ Alliance Wars ]=-
- 3 new alliance factions fight for the universe!
- All corporations are members of one Alliance
- PvP maps contain a Shrine control point
- Corps deploy defense units to capture Shrines
- Shrines generate relics for controlling Alliance
- Corps earn Alliance Points for participation
- Alliance Points can buy relics from the Alliance
-=[ Ship Crafting ]=-
- All shipyard cooldowns and queues removed
- Powerful ships use the new Relic crafting component
- Players get Relics as level-up rewards and loot
- Corporations have a Ship Craft Skill
- All crafted ships get a permanent stat bonus
- New consumable Ship Stat Mod item introduced
- Rare Crafted ships can get +1 or +2 or +3 EP
-=[ Special Item Updates ]=-
- Adv. Shields and Adv. Construct add Shield Capacity
- New Special: Drone Master
- Drone Master & Weird Alien Artifact add +1 Drone Slot
- Alien Hunter & Bounty Hunter specials add +1 Weapon Slot
- Vampire & Alien Technology add +1 Battery Slot
-=[ Other Notes ]=-
- Many bugs and crashes fixed
- Major improvements to the Starmap
- Player Skills can train above 5 (with a penalty)
- New Quick Jump options from hamburger menu
- Item Vault lets you store 500 items
- Auction house fee reduced to 2.5% (Max 25,000)
- Item blueprint conversion can select how many builds
- Item repair costs reduced by 40% to 80%
- Artifacts eventually decay after many days
- Cost to deploy defense units reduced by 30%
- Defense unit hull and shield multipliers reduced
- 1 point of Splash Resist reduces Nova damage by 2%
- Sector Ship Caps increased to 75 before collisions
- Override local item names from item inspect panel
- Hotbar actions give priority to selected ship
- Settings -> Gameplay -> Do Not Inspect Ships On Click
- Settings -> Gameplay -> Display Local Sector Ship Counts
- Settings -> Chat Sounds and Channel Filters
