The Alliance Wars have begun! This is the largest update in the game's history with hundreds of new features and items!

Players join one of three alliances to fight for control of the universe to earn powerful Relics!

Update v1.1.0

-=[ Alliance Wars ]=-

3 new alliance factions fight for the universe!

All corporations are members of one Alliance

PvP maps contain a Shrine control point

Corps deploy defense units to capture Shrines

Shrines generate relics for controlling Alliance

Corps earn Alliance Points for participation

Alliance Points can buy relics from the Alliance

-=[ Ship Crafting ]=-

All shipyard cooldowns and queues removed

Powerful ships use the new Relic crafting component

Players get Relics as level-up rewards and loot

Corporations have a Ship Craft Skill

All crafted ships get a permanent stat bonus

New consumable Ship Stat Mod item introduced

Rare Crafted ships can get +1 or +2 or +3 EP

-=[ Special Item Updates ]=-

Adv. Shields and Adv. Construct add Shield Capacity

New Special: Drone Master

Drone Master & Weird Alien Artifact add +1 Drone Slot

Alien Hunter & Bounty Hunter specials add +1 Weapon Slot

Vampire & Alien Technology add +1 Battery Slot

-=[ Other Notes ]=-