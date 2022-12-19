 Skip to content

Handyman Corporation: Prologue update for 19 December 2022

Hotfix Update

• Getting stuck into the tool shop menu

• Tutorial hints were moved to a better place to be more visible

• Tutorial UX improvements to indicate players better

