Hotfix Update

• Getting stuck into the tool shop menu
• Tutorial hints were moved to a better place to be more visible
• Tutorial UX improvements to indicate players better
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
• Getting stuck into the tool shop menu
• Tutorial hints were moved to a better place to be more visible
• Tutorial UX improvements to indicate players better
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update