Update 23 - The Barry Update!

Dateline: Seattle, WA - December 20th, 2022.

With Update 23, are excited to announce we have reached full Barry Compliance months ahead of schedule!

This designation demonstrates our complete and full commitment to the safety, security, and Barry-ness of The Anacrusis.

With this update:

We have introduced 16 fully-functional Barry Achievements completely covering Episode 1

We have hand-crafted more than 15 puns!

We have designed variety of activities to challenge all players

(All of these achievements will be available on Xbox in a future update once we are fully SOC 2 compliant.)

This makes The Anacrusis the first Early Access title to ever achieve full Barry 1.0 Compliance.

To celebrate this momentous achievement (and the less-important upcoming holiday), we have also included a variety of holiday accessories for players to enjoy in the game, as well as a greatly increased selection of items available in the Steam Workshop. Find your holiday hats in the Loadout Menu in-game today.

We've also updated matchmaking to better work across all platforms, and restored Quick Play functionality.

Load The Anacrusis up and earn some Barry Achievements so your parents finally have a reason to be proud of you this holiday season!