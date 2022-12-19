Patch 1.6.2 - The Azure Reef

Ahoy, mateys!
Patch 1.6.2 is finally out. It's been a long time coming, but this time I have a good excuse. I got a job and moved to a new country since 1.6.1. was released.
This patch adds two new maps to the story, set in a unique marine environment.
- The Azure Reef - a hidden Eden revealed using the Trident of Neptune
- The Court of Tides - the outer quarters of the Siren Queen's palace
Other features:
- New enemy type: Octopus
- New Repeater category weapon: Hive
Changes and fixes:
- The Tribal Arena works once again.
- Changed Ammo Pouch pickup text from "Pouch" to "Ammo"
- Boulder, Sluice Gate and Squid Tentacle no longer shows lifebar
- The gate on Forgotten Shrine is now opened with a "use area", to prevent accidental opening
- Fixed: Trident can now be used to save hanging pirates
- Added new short brick cliff type
- Fixed: undoing a cliff terrain operation could cause crash because of undefined model
That's all for today! The build/upload process was different for this patch because of my limited internet connection, but I hope everything works. If not, feel free to give feedback.
Smooth Sailing,
Borington.
Changed files in this update