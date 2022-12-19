Patch 1.6.2 - The Azure Reef

Ahoy, mateys!

Patch 1.6.2 is finally out. It's been a long time coming, but this time I have a good excuse. I got a job and moved to a new country since 1.6.1. was released.

This patch adds two new maps to the story, set in a unique marine environment.

The Azure Reef - a hidden Eden revealed using the Trident of Neptune

The Court of Tides - the outer quarters of the Siren Queen's palace

Other features:

New enemy type: Octopus



New Repeater category weapon: Hive



Changes and fixes:

The Tribal Arena works once again.

Changed Ammo Pouch pickup text from "Pouch" to "Ammo"

Boulder, Sluice Gate and Squid Tentacle no longer shows lifebar

The gate on Forgotten Shrine is now opened with a "use area", to prevent accidental opening

Fixed: Trident can now be used to save hanging pirates

Added new short brick cliff type

Fixed: undoing a cliff terrain operation could cause crash because of undefined model

That's all for today! The build/upload process was different for this patch because of my limited internet connection, but I hope everything works. If not, feel free to give feedback.

Smooth Sailing,

Borington.