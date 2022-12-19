 Skip to content

Rum & Gun update for 19 December 2022

Patch 1.6.2 - The Azure Reef

Ahoy, mateys!
Patch 1.6.2 is finally out. It's been a long time coming, but this time I have a good excuse. I got a job and moved to a new country since 1.6.1. was released.
This patch adds two new maps to the story, set in a unique marine environment.

  • The Azure Reef - a hidden Eden revealed using the Trident of Neptune
  • The Court of Tides - the outer quarters of the Siren Queen's palace

Other features:

  • New enemy type: Octopus
  • New Repeater category weapon: Hive

Changes and fixes:

  • The Tribal Arena works once again.
  • Changed Ammo Pouch pickup text from "Pouch" to "Ammo"
  • Boulder, Sluice Gate and Squid Tentacle no longer shows lifebar
  • The gate on Forgotten Shrine is now opened with a "use area", to prevent accidental opening
  • Fixed: Trident can now be used to save hanging pirates
  • Added new short brick cliff type
  • Fixed: undoing a cliff terrain operation could cause crash because of undefined model

That's all for today! The build/upload process was different for this patch because of my limited internet connection, but I hope everything works. If not, feel free to give feedback.

Smooth Sailing,
Borington.

