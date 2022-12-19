Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.10.1.2) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.10.1.2 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Taking Inventory" update that fixes several bugs and issues reported by players.

Saves from v0.10.0.0 and later should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug that could cause AI-hauled items to become missing or stuck/inaccessible in the world.

Fixed a bug where going through airlock causes void atmo effect

Fixed a bug that would cause void/exterior areas to accumulate gases from pumps invisibly, and make their mass/temperature increase.

Fixed a bug that could cause newly created rooms in a void to suddenly start with atmo in them.

Fixed a bug causing the Objective window to suggest using the Gig Nexus to define skills

Fixed bug causing Port Authority to spawn naked

Fixed NPC Scavs so if they start with an EVA suit, it has battery/bottle/filter.

Removed Build menu options for non-existent 04 bins (1x1, 3x1, and 1x1Floor)

Fixed sinks on Pequod ship showing wrong UI.

Fixed storage bins changing color to white when (un)installed.

Several gas/atmo fixes are included in this patch, addressing issues with void rooms getting gases that they shouldn't, and new rooms starting with gas they shouldn't. It also fixes a blip of "void" status when crossing over ship airlocks.

There's also a fix for items getting lost or stuck when AI attempts to move them via a hauling job. Plus better loadouts for AIs, particularly those that had EVA suits, which should help them survive longer.

And finally, a handful of fixes to the storage bins, to prevent unavailable options from appearing in the PDA, and changing styles when the item updated in-world.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC