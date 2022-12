Balancing changes

•Reduced duration of Bonelord Gary's Rain Fire attack

•Heart fruit now spawns during fight against the Bonelords

•Various tweaks to levels in Crab Coast and Pumpkin Hollow

Bug fixes

•Fixed rare bug where controller stopped working after beating a level when using Steam Input

•Fixed game crashing if controller was disconnected when in the title screen

•Fixed shark not leaping out of the water far enough to attack the player