Added Pure items.
Any item has a very small chance to spawn as a Pure variant; Pure items start out infused with the items own infusion trait, but don't count it as a trait for additional infusion costs.
Added unique cardbacks for The Scale and Weightless.
Frost Volley living tomes now gain ice charges when casting.
Bull Rush now loses built up stacks of speed if user slows down.
Fixed dead players run saves getting wiped between areas. Probably. (Reported by Lazy Pharaoh)
Fixed Astral Spark's description claiming it deals 10 base damage. (It deals 15. This book is trying to downplay itself.)
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 19 December 2022
Pure Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update