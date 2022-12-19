Pure Patch

Added Pure items.

Any item has a very small chance to spawn as a Pure variant; Pure items start out infused with the items own infusion trait, but don't count it as a trait for additional infusion costs.

Added unique cardbacks for The Scale and Weightless.

Frost Volley living tomes now gain ice charges when casting.

Bull Rush now loses built up stacks of speed if user slows down.

Fixed dead players run saves getting wiped between areas. Probably. (Reported by Lazy Pharaoh)