Gatedelvers Playtest update for 19 December 2022

Pure Patch

Build 10179137

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Pure items.
    Any item has a very small chance to spawn as a Pure variant; Pure items start out infused with the items own infusion trait, but don't count it as a trait for additional infusion costs.

  • Added unique cardbacks for The Scale and Weightless.

  • Frost Volley living tomes now gain ice charges when casting.

  • Bull Rush now loses built up stacks of speed if user slows down.

  • Fixed dead players run saves getting wiped between areas. Probably. (Reported by Lazy Pharaoh)

  • Fixed Astral Spark's description claiming it deals 10 base damage. (It deals 15. This book is trying to downplay itself.)

