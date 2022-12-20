Update 1.5, new maze game + leaderboards

This update brings one new game - 'Simple Maze' - something for maze lovers, with 4 game modes:

normal random maze - solve maze generated with algorithms like Binary Tree, Sidewinder, DFS, Eller, Hunt&Kill, Prim, Growing Tree - with additional modifications, higher difficulties add bridges,

rotation mode - rotate map tiles so line can reach finish point, if line hits wall it bounces clockwise,

colored lines - multiple lines that must pass through marked tiles,

cube mode: flat and convex cube mazes, something more interesting visually than normal 2d mazes, but not so demanding as real 3d mazes,

In place of previous basic online high score system, proper Steam Leaderboards support was added, so you can easily compare scores with your friends. Leaderboards mean also reworked high score - now based on points in every game. Points calculating formula is unique for each game, takes all parameters into account: difficulty, map size and additionally AI level, available colors, and time needed to solve that puzzle.

If previously game was using 'best time' as score, your local scores will be recalculated with new formulas but only new results will be uploaded online.

Beside that, also few small bug fixes (language sub-sytem), controls/input changes (mostly game controller), highlighting currently selected level tile, and other things...