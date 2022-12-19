Update 1.58 - Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 10179108 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 19:39:05 UTC by Wendy

We have confirmed issues with some of the resolutions (for example 2560x1440) and are currently looking into it. Sorry for the trouble!

Changelog:

Game speed and its slider have been set to maximum by default (instead of 50%). With the update 1.58, we've equalized maximum single player speed to maximum multiplayer speed. The slider itself wasn't touched so a number of players might've felt a slowdown of the single player game by default.

In the legacy version, maximum multiplayer speed was about 60% of the single player speed slider. The single player speed itself could go up to 200% of the normal speed, resulting in something that was never really intended. Now both speed and its slider are the same across all game modes and will remain like that in Zen Edition.

Added an option to disable team shared combat alerts to the in-game clan menu (called by pressing TAB).



Fixed a bug that made Bandit's new tutorial loop in some cases (Serpent Kenji's Journey).

Kenji will now become a Siege unit to combat the initial Journey's tediousness after 1.58 Siege System changes.

Necromancer's Spirit Warriors now become Siege units to combat the initial Journey's tediousness and add more Siege capabilities to the Serpent Clan after 1.58 Siege System changes.

Added a flashy Sword Glow effect to Spirit Warriors.

Fixed an issue with updated abilities for Dragon Kabuki and Serpent Cannoneer (Star Dust and Smoke Bomb) resulting in VFX showing only for 1 magic object from 1 unit.

Chemist's Innate Ability (Healing Herbs) will no longer reduced allies' damage (oversight).

Chemist's Mandrake Spore Rocket (Shrine Battle Gear) will do that instead.