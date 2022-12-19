 Skip to content

House Party update for 19 December 2022

1.0.7 Winter Update Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10179007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

A hotfix for the 1.0.7 Winter Update just went out. This updates the French translation of the game, and addresses the following two bugs:

  • Fixed an issue that could cause objects to be un-interactable in certain areas of the game world
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the Clothing ConsoleCommand to execute redundant Clothing GameEvents

Those of you that ran into issues with interacting with Derek on the roof, or the SprayPaintCan during Leah's content should no longer experience those problems.

Cheers!

House Party x64 Depot 611791
House Party StreamingAssets - Mods Depot 611799
