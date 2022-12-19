1.0.7 Winter Update Hotfix

Hi all,

A hotfix for the 1.0.7 Winter Update just went out. This updates the French translation of the game, and addresses the following two bugs:

Fixed an issue that could cause objects to be un-interactable in certain areas of the game world

Fixed an issue that would cause the Clothing ConsoleCommand to execute redundant Clothing GameEvents

Those of you that ran into issues with interacting with Derek on the roof, or the SprayPaintCan during Leah's content should no longer experience those problems.

Cheers!