IBM23 Update 1.1.0

After the Hotfix we uploaded the other day to fix the most urgent bugs, this new update 1.1.0, apart from fixing some minor bugs detected, also adds new features gathered from your comments and feedback these days. So these are the new features and bugs fixed.

EDITOR

Steam Workshop now active. We have activated the Steam workshop so that everyone can share their mods and also download those mods already created in an easier way. Now in the Editor you have the option to Export/Import mods locally or in the Steam workshop.

Free agents players are now available for editing and photo editing.

Open the editing of all fields of licensed players in the game.

Open the editing of the coach, photo, president and flag fields of the licensed teams in the game.

Fixed a bug with some players' photos that could not be changed because their name was duplicated in the database.

Fixed a bug that did not allow to edit most of the jerseys of the US college competition.

Small bugs fixed in the editor and other small improvements implemented, such as navigation with the tab key to move from one text field to another.

NEGOTIATIONS

Fixed a bug that caused a player to always ask for more salary on the first counteroffer he had during a negotiation.

Fixed a bug that told you that you didn't have enough money to sign a player in the last year of his contract.

You can now negotiate with all players found by the scout, even if the country has no competition.

Added the player's conference in the Portfolio screen when you "Scout a player" in a US College League game.

Added the College or U18 players you are recruiting to the "Status offers" screen. This way you will always have them there in case you want to resume a negotiation with them.

Now if we scout a "Free agent" player, in Portfolio you will see the salary he would be willing to start negotiating with a team with your characteristics. However, the player may not even want to negotiate his signing and may tell you that he doesn't want to go to a team of your level.

SIMULATION

Implemented substitutions of more than one player at the same time. It is now possible to request substitutions for all five outfield players at the same time.

Fixed a bug that changed manual substitutions to automatic when starting a new match. Now, if you leave the substitutions on manual, it will save this setting for the next match.

OTHER ADJUSTMENTS

Fixed a bug that did not save the box office ticket prices correctly.

Fixed bug that didn't allow individual training sessions from season 2 onwards.

Fixed crash when consulting the history of scouted players.

Revised the annotations of US ABL league matches, to increase a bit these annotations.

Draft preview screen without free agents. Now all players shown belong to a college team.

The college players appear in the "Search by filter" screen. If you play with a non-college team you can now find college players to keep track of in the future.

Fixed visual bugs on multiple screens.

Other small bugs fixed.

We remind you that we have the IBM23 Discord server where you can comment your experience with the game, make suggestions, help us if you find any undetected bug, ask for technical support, comment everything related to workshop and mods and many more.

Thanks for your support, Managers!