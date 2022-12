Hello everybody!

Have an amazing Christmas weekend ahead of you! I wish everyone a Merry Christmas, New Year, Hanukkah, Chinese New Year, Old New Year, and Winter Solstice! ))))

Well, if you want something unusual - Fairy Tales - DLC for The Witch 3. A nice little addition for the winter holidays.



Find the book in your inventory

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2234180/Witch_3_Return_fairy_tales/