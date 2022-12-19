Audio Trip: DANCE FULL OUT!

Goodbye, Early Access!!

This isn't any ordinary update... When we say "major" we mean "MAJOR." Since our last update, (and really, the entire time we've been developing Audio Trip) the two of us have put every last ounce of energy and love into the game to make it what we always dreamed of it to be. This update is a HUGE milestone for us, culminating 5 years of conceiving, developing, and polishing Audio Trip to be the version of the game we knew it could be. This update includes a ton of new content and a pretty substantial polish of the look and feel of everything. The new features include a brand-new campaign mode, the introduction of game modifiers, achievements, a complete refresh of the leaderboards and scoring system, as well as NINE new songs for you to trip to! Read on for more details :winter2019coolyul:

NEW FEATURES...

>> Campaign mode

Decisions, decisions… We’ve updated our intro scene! Now when you launch Audio Trip, you get to decide whether you want to enter our brand new Dance Dojo to journey through the Campaign mode, or enter the Stadium to put your skills to the test in Freeplay mode.

>> Modifiers

We wanted to bring you new ways to experience Audio Trip, so what better way to spice up your gameplay if not with good ol’ modifiers?

We've given you a few modifiers to start with, but to unlock them all, you must play through the Campaign challenges. ːsteamsunnyː Once you unlock each, it will then available in Freeplay to change up or add a little more challenge to the way you play. Is two-handed too easy for you? Try turning your hand gems invisible to see if you can still defend your title as the God of Accurate Hits! Bored? Why not try our one-handed modifier and test your endurance? Put together your set by choosing one or combining a few modifiers to find your desired difficulty level. And yes, many of them DO affect your score, so choose wisely!

>> Achievements

Achievements are here! Every milestone deserves to be remembered and celebrated. You can now get trophies in the form of achievements as you progress and smash your Audio Trip goals! Oh, did we mention that it will also double as decorations that will be displayed in the Dance Dojo? Just when you thought the Dojo couldn't get any cooler... amiright?

PS - Look out for the handy Achievement Key in the Dojo if you're curious to study up on how to earn each one!

>> More songs

We hear you! The #1 request out of all player requests: "more songs, please!" Ok well how about NINE? With four choreographies each, we've created 36 new Trips for you! Put your dancing shoes on because the song list is on fire and you get to make your mark on the leaderboard with all of these new songs:

**

“Back ‘N’ Forth” by MILANO Extras

“Caution (GOOD Remix)” by Skrxlla & WEARETHEGOOD

“Everybody Get Up” by Ian Post

“Hit the Beat” by IamDayLight

“I’ve Been Thinkin’” by Dimitrix & Lullaby

“Mini Me (GOOD Remix)” - Skrxlla & WEARETHEGOOD

“Mythologica” by Ofrin

“Take It to the Top” by Ofrin

“Technicolor Love” by Divine Attraction

**

Speaking of putting your name up on the leaderboard, you might be surprised at the empty leaderboards when you first load up Audio Trip after your update. Not only that, scoring might feel a little different when you play your very first Trip. Previously, there was a scoring bug across the board that prevented you from getting the full points you deserve when hitting Directional Gems. ːsteamfacepalmː We took this opportunity to address this issue - Now the directional gems take into account the angle of connection with them. We also now calculate drum scores based on hit velocity. AND you now get points for successfully passing barriers! ːsteamhappyː Due to these changes, we had to refresh the leaderboard to ensure that everyone will be on a level playing field from now on. So get up there on that board!

Not only that, you stand a chance to win a prize if you are the top scorer of any of the nine new songs! Check out our social media post for more information on the competition:

[Insert link to Twitter post]

>> New menus

We loved our holographic menu in the Stadium, but we love smooth gameplay and optimized performance even more... So you'll see that all of the UI throughout the game has a new look & feel.

>> Options, everywhere

Now you can select gameplay options anywhere - In the Stadium, in the Dance Dojo, and even while the game is paused.

>> Faster loading time for Custom Songs

We know some of you playing with your own songs have accumulated quite a library of songs! And also realized that this was taking foooorrreeevvverrrr to load. Which was not cool. So we changed it! You should be able to access all those sweet tunes WAY faster now.

And... the rest you'll just have to see for yourself in VR!

We cannot begin to express enough gratitude for all of you playing our game.

But hey, we'll try!

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING!!!

Kinemotik Studios