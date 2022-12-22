Content Update: Greece

If you live in a cold winter like me right now, I might have something for you! If you don't, you might enjoy that as well of course!

As promised and teased before, Festival Tycoon gets a big content update today. This update brings a variety of new gameplay mechanics, deco items, 3 stage styles and more!

Ancient Greece

This entire update is themed around the architecture of Ancient Greece! I thought this would be a nice touch during the winter and will bring you a little spark of holiday and hot summer days to your christmas holidays.

New Stage Style

The newly added stage style can be applied to all 3 stages (large, medium, small) in the game! All elements are compatible and interchangeable with the existing styles.

This is the perfect tool to build festivals like Platon would have had them!

Decoration Items

On top of that, I added a lot of new deco items. Use these items to not only make the stages feel like Ancient Greece but the entire festival ground!

Here's a complete list of all items:

A temple ruin: This acropolis is traversable by visitors and an ideal center landmark for your festival!

A statue: Thanks to it's metal cover, this huge statue is very shiny and bright in the sun. Can be used as anything from a large landmark to gating the stage area!

Columns: A total of 6 different columns in every state you can imagine, from standing to fallen and anything in between.

Olive trees: Can't miss them in a Greek setting, right?

Last but not least, there is a completely new map biome. The "Mediterranean" map style can be selected when creating a new map in the content menu. It changes the looks of a lot of things on the festival, including the color of the sun, ground, grass, rocks, trees etc.

Don't forget that you can share your maps on the workshop for others to use!

Buildings

In addition to the decoration items, there are 3 new buildings available for your visitors:

Retsina Bar: Serves the famous Greek wine to your visitors - with all the implications of serving wine!

Fish Restaurant: The best (and probably most expensive) fish someone can order at a festival.

Gymnasium: An arena-like building where visitors can fight against each other. This makes them very happy (especially the winner) but brings a high risk of injuries.

More Things!

There's even more than that! The festival-community on my Discord server suggested adding a new band requirement, which is now in the game!

Bands which have the "Headliner" requirement need to be the last band on a stage on a day to play a concert, otherwise they'll get super angry!

And in addition, I added 5 new news stations to report to the social feed while the festival is running!

That is it for this update! I hope you like it and if you have any suggestions, please let me know!

I wish all of you who celebrate it a Merry Christmas and of course a very, very happy new year!

As we say in Vienna: Guten Rutsch!

Have a great holiday!

Johannes