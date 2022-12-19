[10178699] Glimpse 0.8.3 - Prologue Update

We are very excited to bring you this big update for the Prologue!

Our primary aim with this playtest is test comprehension and reception of the gameplay updates / refinements but more specifically the redesigned microwave puzzle: Can you solve it? Do you like it??

Changes

Redesigned gameplay for the first room.

Redesign of the Microwave puzzle.

Added 'inspect item' actions.

Added context icons for normal actions to indicate what the character intends to do.

Added 'context icons' when using inventory items.

Improved Guard/NPC behaviour.

Added visual and audio cues for when the guards are entering alert states.

Updated animations for intro and outro cinematics.

What to expect?

There are still lots of placeholder artwork and animation, missing audio, and glitchy bits. We've squashed most of the gamebreaking bugs and you should be able to play through to the end without too much trouble. If you think you've hit a bug that you can't get past, reach out to us on Discord!