Update 1.0.2 - NEW remove builds tool & lots of QoL

Hello everyone!
I read a lot of feedback from you and here are some changes and new features I added today. I am glad you are liking my game so much!<3
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.
Change Log:
- Now structures can be removed with a new tool.
- Added a panel for patch notes.
- Added background to some menus.
- Added brightness option.
- Added invert mouse axis option.
- Added 'Hold Click' mode in options menu.
- Added 2k & 4k resolutions support.
- Added option to hide pickup alerts.
- Now higher tier tools will replace older tools.
- Fixed some numbers appearing incorrectly.
- Now structures show their radius by default.
- Increased cost of Jump Pad & Collection Net.
- Increased trash needed to craft iron & gold ores.
- Newer structures cost now scales exponentially.
- Fixed auto clicking some structures that you shouldn't be able to do it.
- Fixed 'escape' button bug in key bindings.
- Increased max mouse sensitivity in options.
- Fixed some tutorial bugs.
- Handy Skill now changes swords and bug nets correctly.
- Jump pad now needs to be unlocked.
- Fixed bug where player could fall to water when teleported.
Have a good day/night everyone ^^
David
Changed files in this update