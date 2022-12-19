Update 1.0.2 - NEW remove builds tool & lots of QoL

Hello everyone!

I read a lot of feedback from you and here are some changes and new features I added today. I am glad you are liking my game so much!<3

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

Now structures can be removed with a new tool.

Added a panel for patch notes.

Added background to some menus.

Added brightness option.

Added invert mouse axis option.

Added 'Hold Click' mode in options menu.

Added 2k & 4k resolutions support.

Added option to hide pickup alerts.

Now higher tier tools will replace older tools.

Fixed some numbers appearing incorrectly.

Now structures show their radius by default.

Increased cost of Jump Pad & Collection Net.

Increased trash needed to craft iron & gold ores.

Newer structures cost now scales exponentially.

Fixed auto clicking some structures that you shouldn't be able to do it.

Fixed 'escape' button bug in key bindings.

Increased max mouse sensitivity in options.

Fixed some tutorial bugs.

Handy Skill now changes swords and bug nets correctly.

Jump pad now needs to be unlocked.

Fixed bug where player could fall to water when teleported.

Have a good day/night everyone ^^

David