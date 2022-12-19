 Skip to content

Outpath: First Journey update for 19 December 2022

Update 1.0.2 - NEW remove builds tool & lots of QoL

Build 10178641

Hello everyone!

I read a lot of feedback from you and here are some changes and new features I added today. I am glad you are liking my game so much!<3

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:
  • Now structures can be removed with a new tool.
  • Added a panel for patch notes.
  • Added background to some menus.
  • Added brightness option.
  • Added invert mouse axis option.
  • Added 'Hold Click' mode in options menu.
  • Added 2k & 4k resolutions support.
  • Added option to hide pickup alerts.
  • Now higher tier tools will replace older tools.
  • Fixed some numbers appearing incorrectly.
  • Now structures show their radius by default.
  • Increased cost of Jump Pad & Collection Net.
  • Increased trash needed to craft iron & gold ores.
  • Newer structures cost now scales exponentially.
  • Fixed auto clicking some structures that you shouldn't be able to do it.
  • Fixed 'escape' button bug in key bindings.
  • Increased max mouse sensitivity in options.
  • Fixed some tutorial bugs.
  • Handy Skill now changes swords and bug nets correctly.
  • Jump pad now needs to be unlocked.
  • Fixed bug where player could fall to water when teleported.

Have a good day/night everyone ^^
David

