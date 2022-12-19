Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.4.0 is now available!

Hey folks! Welcome to the last update of 2022! We wanted to cap this huge year with something special, so we added Reaper, a previously Switch-exclusive character, to the base NecroDancer game for everyone to enjoy. As a special holiday event, there's also a Merry Cryptmas versus event to play.
Happy Holidays to everyone from BYG and Vortex Buffer! We'll see you in the crypt. Onwards to 2023!
Merry Cryptmas!
New features
-
Added Reaper as a playable character
- Defeat enemies to accumulate souls that attack for you!
-
Added Cryptmas game mode to Versus Mode
- Gather presents for points, or open them to gain helpful items!
-
Added Undead Santa and Zombie Elves to Versus Mode
-
Added Shiver Island arena type to Versus Mode
-
Added Deep Water tiles to Versus Mode: movement is not slowed, but staying in Deep Water for too long leads to drowning!
-
Added Projection Scroll to Versus Mode
-
Added an option to generate levels with larger room sizes in the level editor
-
Added an option to render a warning outline around gold coins when playing Monk/Coda
-
Added a warning message when trying to start a run with unspent diamonds
-
Added a changelog menu that shows up when starting up the game after an update for the first time
- This changelog can be revisited at any time via 'Options' > 'Misc options' > 'View changelog'
Changes
Reaper
With Reaper's introduction to version 3 of Crypt of the NecroDancer, we have made a few quality-of-life changes to improve her playability in online sessions:
- Changed Soul Familiars to no longer block Reaper's movement if they did not directly attack an enemy
- Changed Soul Familiars to use different colors for each player in co-op mode
- Changed Soul Familiars controlled by other players to appear translucent
- Changed Soul Familiars controlled by other players to be quieter
- Changed enemies spawned in training mode to always grant Soul Familiars
Gameplay changes
- Changed Shrine of Binding to drop Glass Armor when activated by a character with a broken heart
- Changed Blast Helm to no longer make Grenades explode instantly
- Changed Dice Traps to spread spawned enemies further apart on higher dice rolls
- Changed Winged Boots to have a time limit and cooldown in Versus Mode
Other changes
- Changed item despawn countdowns in Versus Mode to disappear more quickly, reducing visual clutter
- Changed options menus to display a hint when the host has locked a setting
- Changed ring slot equipment sprites to show up only on one hand
- Changed level editor to remember the last loaded/saved file name
- Changed Gargoyle variations to have unique names in the level editor
Performance
- Optimized Soul Familiar movement, reducing lag spikes when large numbers of souls are present
- Optimized tile attack checks, reducing lag spikes when large numbers of enemies or souls are present
- Optimized level generator to consume significantly less memory
- Optimized level generator to run faster when increasing the number of rooms in Zone 5 via the level editor
- Optimized load times for levels with large numbers of Zone 4 dirt walls
Modding features
-
Added support for customizing the appearance of Reaper and her souls using the "Change Skin" menu
- Resource packs with custom soul graphics will also be visible to other players in multiplayer
-
Added Reaper's souls to the asset extraction menu
-
Added [noparse]ev.target[/noparse] field to [noparse]event.spellcast[/noparse], allowing a single entity to be targeted
-
Added functions [noparse]sink.unsink()[/noparse] and [noparse]sink.updateSunken()[/noparse] to affect an entity's interactions with liquids
-
Added function [noparse]enemySubstitutions.pickUpgrade()[/noparse] to apply a specific enemy substitution
-
Added function [noparse]familiar.register()[/noparse] to register a deployed familiar entity type
-
Added functions [noparse]spawn.setSpawnCapParent()[/noparse] and [noparse]spawn.detachFromSpawnCapParent()[/noparse] to manage spawn caps
-
Added support for nesting [noparse]enemySubstitutions[/noparse] tables to bias probabilities
-
Added hidden custom rule to configure Reaper's Soul Familiar bumping behavior
Bugfixes
Gameplay bugfixes
- Fixed items dropped by Gargoyles being picked up immediately when dashing into them with Ring of Courage or Suzu's Lance
- Fixed Shrine of War not upgrading enemies in crates or barrels
- Fixed Shrine of Space sometimes placing the additional room after the exit room
- Fixed Glass Torch not applying its full vision radius when upgraded by Shrine of Glass or Scroll of Need's "Glass items" effect
- Fixed Melody's final boss sometimes creating isolated pockets of lava when switching to phase 2
- Fixed Explorers Boots spawning on some story bosses when toggleable Winged Boots are equipped
- Fixed missed beat on first input when training for Melody's final boss
- Fixed Dorian being able to equip the Lantern in Cadence's final boss fight
- Fixed Scroll of Gigantism not applying its dig radius to dirt walls created by Earth Spell
- Fixed dirt walls created by the Earth Spell breaking adjacent regular dirt walls when dug in Zone 4
- Fixed wall spikes granting unlimited invincibility frames when bumped with a Shovel of Courage while shrunk
- Fixed wall spikes shattering the Glass Shovel when bumped while shrunk
- Fixed Shovel of Courage briefly delaying its invincibility period after digging
- Fixed Pixies healing Monkeys latched onto players
- Fixed Gorgons petrifying Monkeys latched onto players
- Fixed Confusion Trap reapplying its effect to stationary players when another player steps on the trap
- Fixed Familiars reapplying their effects to stationary enemies when another enemy walks into the Familiar
- Fixed Ooze Golems dropping multiple Ooze tiles when hit by a move-attack weapon and a Ring of Pain in the same turn
- Fixed Ring of Protection preventing Scroll of Need from granting a Potion
- Fixed Winged Boots not interrupting ice slides when toggled off
- Fixed some enemies being able to destroy interior secret room travel runes, leading to softlocks
- Fixed electric arcs started by attacking a Warlock not inflicting damage to Nocturna's final boss
- Fixed massive enemies (such as Golems) not being immune to Wind Spells
- Fixed Teh Urn not being movable by Melody after falling down a trapdoor
- Fixed Blast Helm not immediately detonating bombs created via the Bomb Spell
- Fixed bounce traps not redirecting ice slides
Chaunter bugfixes
- Fixed errors when a possessed enemy takes fatal damage by picking up a Ring of Pain
- Fixed possessed mommies not being able to place bombs
- Fixed possessed enemies not being able to spawn minions after placing a bomb
- Fixed Cursed Wraiths cursing Chaunter's health when attacking its possession target
- Fixed enemies possessed by Chaunter not being protected from friendly fire
- Fixed confusion particles lingering when Chaunter possesses an enemy
- Fixed possessed Moles being unable to dig while unburrowed
- Fixed possessed Moles not being able to move towards walls while wielding Boots of Leaping or Boots of Lunging
- Fixed possessed Evil Eyes getting stuck on walls in multiplayer
- Fixed Shopkeeper forgetting who he was angry about when Chaunter possesses an enemy
Multiplayer bugfixes
- Fixed players instantly picking up items dropped by destroyed shrines in multiplayer
- Fixed multiplayer level editor preview cursors not being colored correctly
- Fixed longer sound effects playing multiple times in online multiplayer due to rollback
Versus Mode bugfixes
- Fixed Versus Mode "Allow all characters" option not working in the lobby
- Fixed error when playing as a character with no valid weapons in Versus Mode
- Fixed Versus Mode treasure crown not rendering correctly on players standing in liquids
- Fixed players continuing to slide after respawning in Versus Mode
- Fixed "Killed by" text not displaying in Versus Mode for environmental damage sources
- Fixed Freeze Spell causing rollback in Versus Mode
- Fixed Versus Mode event countdown displaying on top of menus
- Fixed Versus victory screen displaying "Candy Score" outside of Halloween
Level editor bugfixes
- Fixed level editor accepting keyboard shortcuts while search bar is open
- Fixed crashes when specifying extremely large level sizes in the level editor's "Generate Level" menu
Menu bugfixes
- Fixed some quirks not being sorted alphabetically in the menu
- Fixed settings menu description text squishing long lines instead of wrapping to a new line
- Fixed mod menu search not correctly filtering by display name
Modding bugfixes
- Fixed error when using [noparse]LevelBuilder[/noparse] to create a boss level from within [noparse]event.generateBoss[/noparse]
- Fixed invalid [noparse]inventory.unequip[/noparse] calls causing persistent errors
- Fixed multiple embedded clients not saving window positions separately
- Fixed enemies converted to non-enemies still counting towards spawn caps
- Fixed log error when encountering mods with invalid metadata on mod.io
- Fixed level generation menu menu not displaying an option to quick restart
- Fixed custom skins not showing up properly on spawnable entities added by mods
- Fixed character skins being reset to default when adding files to a resource pack
- Fixed Shift + F5 debug key not opening an external window
Audio bugfixes
- Fixed some Zone 3 Cold tracks not playing after the song loops
- Fixed Shopkeeper losing his motivation to sing after the song loops
Visual bugfixes
- Fixed player list text outlines not fading out when toggling the player list
- Fixed missing bounce tween when bumping into walls while shrunk
- Fixed hover effect being permanently disabled after dying in a trapdoor
- Fixed gold coin and diamond icons in the HUD not increasing in size when replaced by a larger image file
Changed files in this update