Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.4.0 is now available!

Hey folks! Welcome to the last update of 2022! We wanted to cap this huge year with something special, so we added Reaper, a previously Switch-exclusive character, to the base NecroDancer game for everyone to enjoy. As a special holiday event, there's also a Merry Cryptmas versus event to play.

Happy Holidays to everyone from BYG and Vortex Buffer! We'll see you in the crypt. Onwards to 2023!

Merry Cryptmas!

New features

Added Reaper as a playable character Defeat enemies to accumulate souls that attack for you!

Added Cryptmas game mode to Versus Mode Gather presents for points, or open them to gain helpful items!

Added Undead Santa and Zombie Elves to Versus Mode

Added Shiver Island arena type to Versus Mode

Added Deep Water tiles to Versus Mode: movement is not slowed, but staying in Deep Water for too long leads to drowning!

Added Projection Scroll to Versus Mode

Added an option to generate levels with larger room sizes in the level editor

Added an option to render a warning outline around gold coins when playing Monk/Coda

Added a warning message when trying to start a run with unspent diamonds

Added a changelog menu that shows up when starting up the game after an update for the first time This changelog can be revisited at any time via 'Options' > 'Misc options' > 'View changelog'



Changes

Reaper

With Reaper's introduction to version 3 of Crypt of the NecroDancer, we have made a few quality-of-life changes to improve her playability in online sessions:

Changed Soul Familiars to no longer block Reaper's movement if they did not directly attack an enemy

Soul Familiars to use different colors for each player in co-op mode

Soul Familiars controlled by other players to appear translucent

Soul Familiars controlled by other players to be quieter

Soul Familiars controlled by other players to be quieter Changed enemies spawned in training mode to always grant Soul Familiars

Gameplay changes

Changed Shrine of Binding to drop Glass Armor when activated by a character with a broken heart

Blast Helm to no longer make Grenades explode instantly

Dice Traps to spread spawned enemies further apart on higher dice rolls

Dice Traps to spread spawned enemies further apart on higher dice rolls Changed Winged Boots to have a time limit and cooldown in Versus Mode

Other changes

Changed item despawn countdowns in Versus Mode to disappear more quickly, reducing visual clutter

options menus to display a hint when the host has locked a setting

ring slot equipment sprites to show up only on one hand

level editor to remember the last loaded/saved file name

level editor to remember the last loaded/saved file name Changed Gargoyle variations to have unique names in the level editor

Performance

Optimized Soul Familiar movement, reducing lag spikes when large numbers of souls are present

tile attack checks, reducing lag spikes when large numbers of enemies or souls are present

level generator to consume significantly less memory

level generator to run faster when increasing the number of rooms in Zone 5 via the level editor

level generator to run faster when increasing the number of rooms in Zone 5 via the level editor Optimized load times for levels with large numbers of Zone 4 dirt walls

Modding features

Added support for customizing the appearance of Reaper and her souls using the "Change Skin" menu Resource packs with custom soul graphics will also be visible to other players in multiplayer

Added Reaper's souls to the asset extraction menu

Added [noparse]ev.target[/noparse] field to [noparse]event.spellcast[/noparse], allowing a single entity to be targeted

Added functions [noparse]sink.unsink()[/noparse] and [noparse]sink.updateSunken()[/noparse] to affect an entity's interactions with liquids

Added function [noparse]enemySubstitutions.pickUpgrade()[/noparse] to apply a specific enemy substitution

Added function [noparse]familiar.register()[/noparse] to register a deployed familiar entity type

Added functions [noparse]spawn.setSpawnCapParent()[/noparse] and [noparse]spawn.detachFromSpawnCapParent()[/noparse] to manage spawn caps

Added support for nesting [noparse]enemySubstitutions[/noparse] tables to bias probabilities

Added hidden custom rule to configure Reaper's Soul Familiar bumping behavior

Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes

Fixed items dropped by Gargoyles being picked up immediately when dashing into them with Ring of Courage or Suzu's Lance

Shrine of War not upgrading enemies in crates or barrels

Shrine of Space sometimes placing the additional room after the exit room

Glass Torch not applying its full vision radius when upgraded by Shrine of Glass or Scroll of Need's "Glass items" effect

Melody's final boss sometimes creating isolated pockets of lava when switching to phase 2

Explorers Boots spawning on some story bosses when toggleable Winged Boots are equipped

missed beat on first input when training for Melody's final boss

Dorian being able to equip the Lantern in Cadence's final boss fight

Scroll of Gigantism not applying its dig radius to dirt walls created by Earth Spell

dirt walls created by the Earth Spell breaking adjacent regular dirt walls when dug in Zone 4

wall spikes granting unlimited invincibility frames when bumped with a Shovel of Courage while shrunk

wall spikes shattering the Glass Shovel when bumped while shrunk

Shovel of Courage briefly delaying its invincibility period after digging

Pixies healing Monkeys latched onto players

Gorgons petrifying Monkeys latched onto players

Confusion Trap reapplying its effect to stationary players when another player steps on the trap

Familiars reapplying their effects to stationary enemies when another enemy walks into the Familiar

Ooze Golems dropping multiple Ooze tiles when hit by a move-attack weapon and a Ring of Pain in the same turn

Ring of Protection preventing Scroll of Need from granting a Potion

Winged Boots not interrupting ice slides when toggled off

some enemies being able to destroy interior secret room travel runes, leading to softlocks

electric arcs started by attacking a Warlock not inflicting damage to Nocturna's final boss

massive enemies (such as Golems) not being immune to Wind Spells

Teh Urn not being movable by Melody after falling down a trapdoor

Blast Helm not immediately detonating bombs created via the Bomb Spell

Blast Helm not immediately detonating bombs created via the Bomb Spell Fixed bounce traps not redirecting ice slides

Chaunter bugfixes

Fixed errors when a possessed enemy takes fatal damage by picking up a Ring of Pain

possessed mommies not being able to place bombs

possessed enemies not being able to spawn minions after placing a bomb

Cursed Wraiths cursing Chaunter's health when attacking its possession target

enemies possessed by Chaunter not being protected from friendly fire

confusion particles lingering when Chaunter possesses an enemy

possessed Moles being unable to dig while unburrowed

possessed Moles not being able to move towards walls while wielding Boots of Leaping or Boots of Lunging

possessed Evil Eyes getting stuck on walls in multiplayer

possessed Evil Eyes getting stuck on walls in multiplayer Fixed Shopkeeper forgetting who he was angry about when Chaunter possesses an enemy

Multiplayer bugfixes

Fixed players instantly picking up items dropped by destroyed shrines in multiplayer

multiplayer level editor preview cursors not being colored correctly

multiplayer level editor preview cursors not being colored correctly Fixed longer sound effects playing multiple times in online multiplayer due to rollback

Versus Mode bugfixes

Fixed Versus Mode "Allow all characters" option not working in the lobby

error when playing as a character with no valid weapons in Versus Mode

Versus Mode treasure crown not rendering correctly on players standing in liquids

players continuing to slide after respawning in Versus Mode

"Killed by" text not displaying in Versus Mode for environmental damage sources

Freeze Spell causing rollback in Versus Mode

Versus Mode event countdown displaying on top of menus

Versus Mode event countdown displaying on top of menus Fixed Versus victory screen displaying "Candy Score" outside of Halloween

Level editor bugfixes

level editor accepting keyboard shortcuts while search bar is open

level editor accepting keyboard shortcuts while search bar is open Fixed crashes when specifying extremely large level sizes in the level editor's "Generate Level" menu

Menu bugfixes

some quirks not being sorted alphabetically in the menu

settings menu description text squishing long lines instead of wrapping to a new line

settings menu description text squishing long lines instead of wrapping to a new line Fixed mod menu search not correctly filtering by display name

Modding bugfixes

error when using [noparse]LevelBuilder[/noparse] to create a boss level from within [noparse]event.generateBoss[/noparse]

invalid [noparse]inventory.unequip[/noparse] calls causing persistent errors

multiple embedded clients not saving window positions separately

enemies converted to non-enemies still counting towards spawn caps

log error when encountering mods with invalid metadata on mod.io

level generation menu menu not displaying an option to quick restart

custom skins not showing up properly on spawnable entities added by mods

character skins being reset to default when adding files to a resource pack

character skins being reset to default when adding files to a resource pack Fixed Shift + F5 debug key not opening an external window

Audio bugfixes

some Zone 3 Cold tracks not playing after the song loops

some Zone 3 Cold tracks not playing after the song loops Fixed Shopkeeper losing his motivation to sing after the song loops

Visual bugfixes