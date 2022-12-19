Mischievous Monday #19

Welcome back wretched. :]

Tis the time of snowy festivities and to celebrate a little Christmas mode has been added which just sprinkles some cosmetic Chrimbo decorations about. Such as Treasure Chests are now wrapped presents, pots are puddings, and your Boner chums have even put up a nice Christmas tree in the Hub. But I hope you've been a very good boy as Santa arrives instead of the King! Christmas mode runs throughout December so enjoy it while it lasts.

A new Diablos minion has been added so there's now one for each type (Melee, Ranged, Magic). He conjures an area of denial where towers of sorceric blasts continue to erupt so is nice for castle builds.

A strange rare new minion has also been added called the Eggcelent Eggy. He's passive but eventually hatches into a completely random minion. There's a 10% chance it will also be a special golden egg which increases its chance of hatching into the more dangerous minions and drops some nice occult health too.

Some other new stuff...

3 new achievements: Ultimate Meldus Lifeform, I Don't Even Know Who I Am, Big Boner Band.

1 new contraption: Sorcery Stone.

8 new relics: Deamonic Sigil, Blooden Cloak, Occult Artefact, Jellied Eel, Spring Sandals, Broken Bones, Tiny Egg, Meldum Serum.

8 new spells: Sinful Incitements, Mimicry Tears, Bloodletting Marrow, Bombers Away, House of Wax, Spellious Spewious, Blanked Scroll, Sorceric Pillars.

Some changes to the various maps...

Sorrowful Sullenwoods: Removed the pre-built Possessed Lamp post. In the Awakening map added an extra Oaken Tree and moved them about so their placement looks a bit more organic.

Pumpkiny Patch: Added a couple of pre-built Fetid Pumpkins to the Awakening map.

Ravenous Ravine: A smattering of falling boulders now occasionally spawn that can hurt both you and meanies. Ogres now have a 50% chance of spawning carrying a Boulder.

Accursed Cathedral: Replaced the pre-built Occult Pillars with various spell related contraptions.

Marshes of Madness: Instead of regularly spawning a single zombie knight, it now occasionally spawns a larger number based on the currant Stage number. Added 4 pre-built Fungal Growths in the Awakening map.

Some misc bits and bobs...

Deamonic Ritual meta: Level 3 will now summon a lightning storm whenever you boneraise a Deamon minion.

When Mouse Support is on you can now use the mouse wheel to change pages instead of pressing Up/Down.

When playing a Boneworld Challenge the Blacksmithy Lackey and Souleater Dealer now won't appear (felt a bit weird having meta stuff).

Creative Mode: The Doll Maker class can now add Wax minions.

Cyclop Exile class: He can no longer gain the Horoscope Charm relic (bit too good!)

Slightly decreased the amount of enemies that spawn during a Goopily Slimies and Ogre Juggernauts stage.

Potted Plant relic: Now says in its description how quickly it spawns pots.

Chest Royalifier spell: This has been renamed to Jewelry Royalifier and also improves gems.

Jester's Delight spell: Capped how many items can be transformed based on the power level of the spell cast.

Deamon Jester minion: Their transformation attack now has a chance of turning an enemy into a Jewel Head, a random Bone, a random Gem, or a Spell Scroll, Relic, Hero Soul.

Deamon Boomeranger minion: It now also creates 3 rangers that orbit around you.

When offered to boneraise a Diablos minion it will now shunt any Deamon offerings down rather than overriding them (so you can be offered both).

Deamon Impling: The non-bulb traps it creates are now red coloured and inflict +50% damage.

Giantan Meldus minions and Giant Bro minions no longer count towards the Giant minion cap (makes regular Giant minions more useful).

Giantous Deamonous minions now count as purely Deamon, so can be used to summon a Diablos and won't count towards the Giant minion cap.

The way Meldus Minions and Giant minions are offered when boneraising has been tweaked to conform with how Diablos works. It's now purely based on minion type (eg a Melee minion can make a Melee/Ranged minion, a Magic can make a Ranged/Magic, a Ranged can make a Melee/Ranged/Magic).

Minions will now show their grouping next to their attack type (eg Ranged/Skelly). There's 4 groups: Skelly, Bro, Giant, Meldus, Deamon.

Souleater Dealer: If you buy a Destineous item it will now say afterwards what the minion was.

Oaken Tree contraption: Increased the max cap to 6.

And some bug fixes...

When playing a Boneworld Challenge the item selection could change depending on if you had found certain Compendium items or not unlocked Lost Relics.

When playing a random Mauseleum Awakening map it would randomise the map each New Game Forever loop.

The Imp Contraptineer couldn't deconstruct pre-built contraptions in Mauseleum Awakening (eg the Huge Pumpkins in the Pumpkiny Patch map).

The Imp Contraptineer's contraptions would revert back to their defaults when entering a New Game Forever loop.

The Megas Mania class meta was allowing you to boneraise more than 3 Megas Meldsumossous.

The Jester minion's transformation ability was boosting the health of those it transformed (if its base health was previously boosted).

The Status Screen wasn't showing the spell's 2nd description line.

The Jester's Delight spell wasn't transforming Honey.

A Doppleganger minion casting the Jester's Delight spell could cause a long freeze (the more enemies the longer the freeze).

The Lord of the Land boss wouldn't attack if both you and him were hugging the edge of the map.

The Escape menu wouldn't pop up in the Mauseleum's Architect Mode.

Architect Mode: Fixed several issues related to the Mouse Cursor interaction not working correctly.

Dying with an active Curse of Blindness would prevent you from viewing the Status Screen.

The Player Talk text can be obscured by the Stage Intro text.

Enjoy and have a Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas week! :]