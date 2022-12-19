Starting today and running until the end of the year, there will be an official map competition! You can create a map based on a certain topic and if it wins you can choose the next in-game addition/feature.

You can find all you need to know below.

Start: Now

End: December 31 2022, 23:00 UTC

Rules

Breaking the rules will result in an exclusion from the ratings

Each participant can only submit one map

The map is created by yourself (no collaborations in any way!)

The map has to feature a player controlled unit (static/spectate only maps are not allowed)

Old maps are not allowed, you have to start creating the map after the competition started

The map has to be submitted before the competition is over, updates to the map are not allowed after the competition is completed

The scripting system, custom equipment/items/objects, custom units/prefabs can be used in any way This includes public workshop items of other players and content that you created in the past However, if you use content created by other players, you have to clearly state which parts of you map/content were not created by yourself



Theme: Containment

Create a containment-themed battle/map! The topic can be interpreted in many ways. Whether the player is trying to stop zombies, creatures, monsters or infected units from escaping, or is it himself who needs to break out of the containment is up to you. Your map can play in any era and could be full of action, spooky/story based, or a mixture of both.

Rating

Each map will receive a score which depends on these categories: (modified based on Desert-Mammoth's original map competition)

Appearance (0-3)

Appearance is how the map looks from an aesthetics point of view - that is to say, how easy it is on the eyes

Technical design covers how well a map is put together; that is to say, how well it runs, the efficiency of object and unit usage, and the complexity of the map in general.

How balanced is a map, when the theme is taken into account? Is it too easy or too hard? Is one team steam rolling the other when it shouldn't be? Is the player waltzing all over the competition without breaking a sweat? Or is the player dying the moment they leave the starting area?

Has it been done before? Has it been over done? Does it use original prefabs or does it borrow from the workshop? Is there something about the map that makes it stand out from the rest?

Is your map using custom units? Are they a designer brand fit for the catwalk or are they as bland as shredded wheat? Are they balanced, and do they fit the map?

Is the map fun to play? Is there non-stop action, or is it scary/exciting/trilling

Does the map have an appealing thumbnail?

How well is the theme represented in the map

Other relevant information about the rating:

If you use custom scripting, it can positively influence categories like balancing, gameplay or technical design, but it can also negatively impact the performance! That being said, there is no need to use scripting to score the maximum points in the technical design category

Custom equipment/items/objects are not required to score the maximum points in any of the categories, but it can help. In any case, using a variety of good looking custom units with vanilla equipment is sufficient

Reward

1st, 2nd, 3rd place each receive one AW3 steam key

The winner can choose a small content addition or feature similar to the old WMC competition rewards. The addition has to fit into the game, respect the technical limitations/boundaries and take no more than 1-2 hours to develop.

How to submit a map

Submitting a map is very easy, but make sure your map doesnt break any of the rules!

(Make sure you have the latest update installed)