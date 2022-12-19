 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 19 December 2022

Update 1.38: Enila islands - Talmio and Gonoria

Build 10178087

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.37 is online and the last update before 2023! This important update changes the map Enila island in two parts: Talmio and Gonoria. That solves a major issue of framerate. I hope you will like that!


Moreover, many improvements were made about gameplay mechanics.

i wish you a merry christmas and a happy new year <3
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
CONTENT:

  • Add: New map - Enila islands - Talmio
  • Add: New map - Enila islands - Gonoria
  • Add: New template for map editor - Training zone
  • Add: New item - AN/BVS-66E Evolve (Night and thermal vision goggles)
  • Add: New awards difficulty - Extreme
  • Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Enila islands - Talmio"
  • Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Enila islands - Gonoria"

GAMEPLAY:

  • Add: New melee system in first-person view
  • Add: Be spotted by camera can trigger an close alarm
  • Add: Optional task - Disable power supply
  • Fix: AI might not reach waypoint correctly in War mode
  • Fix: Player could not pick up NVG on dead body if equiped
  • Fix: Inaccurate task might not be located correctly

RENDERING:

  • Add: Display awards difficulty in terms of XP in menu mission
  • Add: Display awards difficulty in terms of XP in HUD
  • Add: Grey text for task not located
  • Add: New idle animation of unarmed crawling
  • Add: New insertion icons
  • Add: New tasks icons in mission menu
  • Add: New factions icons in mission menu
  • Add: New thumbnails for each map
  • Improve: First-person camera when player jump over the obstacles
  • Improve: First-person camera when player kick a door
  • Improve: Movements interpolation
  • Improve: Animation transition between standing and crouching
  • Improve: Cinematic of prisoner of war
  • Improve: Multiple UI design
  • Fix: Thermal could change gain color after aiming

Changed files in this update

Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
  • Loading history…
