Update 1.38: Enila islands - Talmio and Gonoria

Build 10178087 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 17:09:27 UTC

Dear operators,

1.37 is online and the last update before 2023! This important update changes the map Enila island in two parts: Talmio and Gonoria. That solves a major issue of framerate. I hope you will like that!





Moreover, many improvements were made about gameplay mechanics.

i wish you a merry christmas and a happy new year <3

Helios

[CHANGELOG]

CONTENT:

Add: New map - Enila islands - Talmio

Add: New map - Enila islands - Gonoria

Add: New template for map editor - Training zone

Add: New item - AN/BVS-66E Evolve (Night and thermal vision goggles)

Add: New awards difficulty - Extreme

Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Enila islands - Talmio"

Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Enila islands - Gonoria"

GAMEPLAY:

Add: New melee system in first-person view

Add: Be spotted by camera can trigger an close alarm

Add: Optional task - Disable power supply

Fix: AI might not reach waypoint correctly in War mode

Fix: Player could not pick up NVG on dead body if equiped

Fix: Inaccurate task might not be located correctly

RENDERING: