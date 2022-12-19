Update 1.38: Enila islands - Talmio and Gonoria

Dear operators,
1.37 is online and the last update before 2023! This important update changes the map Enila island in two parts: Talmio and Gonoria. That solves a major issue of framerate. I hope you will like that!
Moreover, many improvements were made about gameplay mechanics.
i wish you a merry christmas and a happy new year <3
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
CONTENT:
- Add: New map - Enila islands - Talmio
- Add: New map - Enila islands - Gonoria
- Add: New template for map editor - Training zone
- Add: New item - AN/BVS-66E Evolve (Night and thermal vision goggles)
- Add: New awards difficulty - Extreme
- Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Enila islands - Talmio"
- Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Enila islands - Gonoria"
GAMEPLAY:
- Add: New melee system in first-person view
- Add: Be spotted by camera can trigger an close alarm
- Add: Optional task - Disable power supply
- Fix: AI might not reach waypoint correctly in War mode
- Fix: Player could not pick up NVG on dead body if equiped
- Fix: Inaccurate task might not be located correctly
RENDERING:
- Add: Display awards difficulty in terms of XP in menu mission
- Add: Display awards difficulty in terms of XP in HUD
- Add: Grey text for task not located
- Add: New idle animation of unarmed crawling
- Add: New insertion icons
- Add: New tasks icons in mission menu
- Add: New factions icons in mission menu
- Add: New thumbnails for each map
- Improve: First-person camera when player jump over the obstacles
- Improve: First-person camera when player kick a door
- Improve: Movements interpolation
- Improve: Animation transition between standing and crouching
- Improve: Cinematic of prisoner of war
- Improve: Multiple UI design
- Fix: Thermal could change gain color after aiming
