Build 10178079 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 17:09:19 UTC

Fixed a missing tooltip for the "Coverage" meter on the Prostitution Sting interface.

Fixed a bug that allowed the user to create multiple stings for a selected unit by repeatedly pressing the Sting shortcut key on the keyboard.

Fixed an issue that prevented units from being moved around the map if the camera was zoomed out to extreme distances.