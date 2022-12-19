Major update 1.100

This update adds a number of new features to the game that are primarily intended to improve your ability to track historical data. A number of areas of the game have also undergone a rebalancing. The full patch notes appear below.
New content
- Added a show history screen to review the results of previous shows.
- Added a screen that shows all active feuds in your company.
- Added new options for match finishes: interference and cheating.
- Added a “Hire Local Talent” button to the free agency screen to allow players to cheaply fill out their roster.
Updates and balance changes
- Slightly lowered morale for newly signed wrestlers.
- Reduced the penalty for swapping a wrestler’s alignment from 10 to 5.
- Slightly improved AI’s ability to book good shows.
- Slightly increased the Popularity of wrestlers when beginning a new game.
- Reduced the penalty for wrestlers with low Affinity in tag matches.
Bug fixes
- Removed the double-disqualification option from tag matches. This option did not work and was not intended to be included in the game.
- Fixed an issue where wrestlers who were absent due to random events were losing Morale.
- Fixed an issue where a random event could fail to find a valid wrestler.
- Fixed an issue where vacating a championship did not reset the number of defences to 0.
- Fixed an issue where the inbox was displaying an incorrect number of unread items.
- Fixed an issue where the currently selected message in the inbox was not correctly highlighted.
- Fixed some incorrect tooltips.
- Fixed a rare issue where the calendar could jump ahead, skipping a week.
- Fixed an issue where AI rivals were scouting too many wrestlers with high ratings.
- Fixed an issue where adding a new member to a faction reset the Affinity of existing faction members to zero.
- Fixed an issue where buying out a wrestler’s contract was not properly reducing their Morale.
