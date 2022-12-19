Major update 1.100

This update adds a number of new features to the game that are primarily intended to improve your ability to track historical data. A number of areas of the game have also undergone a rebalancing. The full patch notes appear below.

New content

Added a show history screen to review the results of previous shows.

Added a screen that shows all active feuds in your company.

Added new options for match finishes: interference and cheating.

Added a “Hire Local Talent” button to the free agency screen to allow players to cheaply fill out their roster.

Slightly lowered morale for newly signed wrestlers.

Reduced the penalty for swapping a wrestler’s alignment from 10 to 5.

Slightly improved AI’s ability to book good shows.

Slightly increased the Popularity of wrestlers when beginning a new game.

Reduced the penalty for wrestlers with low Affinity in tag matches.

Bug fixes