PTR Update 0.1.8f

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You might need to restart Steam to get the update.

PTR

What's a PTR?

PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.

How do I join PTR?

Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.

Patch Notes

Major new features and changes

New room type: Pawn Shop. Sell weapons and equipment to Lucien the collector!

The Broken Hero Sword can now be upgraded.

New type of dice: Golden Dice, will re-roll the items offered in armories and re-roll and re-stock items offered in shops.

New type of dice: Obsidian Dice, will exchange a chosen trait with a random other trait.

QoL for Speedrunners: You can turn on the Speedrun mode in options menu which currently adds a restart button to the pause menu.

New rare infusion consumable: Holy Water, infuses you with Holy damage and will apply Judgement status effect. Currently can mostly be found in shops as the item is intended for an upcoming event room.

Doppelganger will now chose which class to copy depending on the last class you've defeated Death with.

Minor new features and changes

Improved the wording of the dynamic description appended to proficiency traits.

The nurse in the tavern can now cure poison for 5G even if you are at full health.

Treasure Rocks can now contain vitamin items.

Treasure Rocks now give 2 keys instead of just 1.

Equipment changes

RubyDev: In the last PTR patch I did some sneaky nerfs to damage scaling from attributes and weapon upgrades. I am generally pretty happy with the changes as it opened the possibility to make equipment items a bit more exciting.

Gold Crown now has 3 attunement.

Armor Of Agathys now grants +1 armor.

Armor Of Avernus now grants +1 armor.

Armor of Thorns now grants +1 armor.

Flame Treads now additionally grant 10% movement speed.

Cross Pendant now grants +1 Absolution when you kill a boss. Previously granted bonus damage vs fiends and undead.

Lapis Bracelet now grants 25% increased area of effect radius, previously 20%.

Obsidian Bracelet now grants +50 bonus melee damage to enemies at close range. Previously +20 to melee range.

Power Belt is back to granting +20 Strength.

Ruby Ring now grants 50% increased burn damage, previously 20%.

Sapphire Ring now grants 50% increased effect of chill and frostbite, previously 20%.

Topaz Ring now grants 50% increased effect of shock, previously 20%.

Skull Ring now grants 15% increased damage vs bosses. (I think I never mentioned it before but this is a more multiplier as it is a bonus applied during damage calculation.)

Battle Armor now grants 25% increased melee damage, previously 15%.

Crimson Cloak now grants 30% increased damage over time, previously 20%.

Hunter Cloak now grants +20% critical hit chance, previously +10%.

Pyromancer Hood has been renamed to Pyromancer Coat. Pyromancer Coat now grants 25% increased fire damage, previously 20%.

Sage Robe now grants 25% increased magic damage, previously 20%.

Sorcerer Cloak now grants 45% slower mana degeneration rate, previously 40% slower.

Tunic now grants 25% increased attack speed, previously 15%.

Dragonscale Greaves now grant 20% increased melee damage after dash, previously 15%.

Jester Boots now grant 30% increased stamina recovery speed, previously 25%.

Base damage of Lightning Boots has been increased from 1500-2000 to 2000-2500.

Bunny Ears now grant 15% increased movement speed, previously 10%.

Cloth Hood is now a helmet. Cloth Hood now grants +50 bonus ranged damage to enemies at far range, previously wasn't limited to ranged damage.

Plague Doctor Mask now grants 20% increased DoT tick rate, previously 10%.

Sack now grants 25% increased bleed damage, previously 15%.

Skull Cap now grants 15% increased melee damage, previously 10%.

Thieves Hood is now a helmet.

Voodoo Mask now grants 20% increased poison damage, previously 15%.

Witch Hat now grants 15% increased magic damage, previously 10%.

Dark Orb now grants 20% increased magic attack speed, previously 15%.

Pyromancy Flame now grants 25% increased damage over time, previously 15%.

Spellbook now grants 20% increased magic damage, previously 10%.

Torch now makes melee weapons always burn instead of granting 10% chance to burn.

Tower Shield now only applies -5% movement speed, previously -10% movement speed.

Triumvirate now grants 20% increased elemental damage, previously it granted 15% increased magic elemental damage.

Dragonscale Armor now grants -1/2 heart damage taken. Previously would half the elemental damage taken.

Kimono now grants +2 stamina, previously +1 mana.

Poncho now grants 5% increased damage per current stamina, previously 3%.

Wizard Cloak now grants +2 mana, previously +1 mana.

Maiden Dress is now a rare item.

Weapon changes

Disk Cannon has been renamed to Disk Launcher and is now a gun not a cannon.

Snow Cannon has been renamed to Snow Launcher and is now a gun not a cannon.

Reduced DMG of Dark Wizard Staff because it shotguns too well.

Increased the DMG of Rainbow Staff to make it more worthy of it's legendary rarity.

Reduced the projectile bending of axe weapons slightly across the board, making them a bit easier to aim.

The Halberd and Poleaxe now will base-line inflict Armor Break not just with 1 attack of their combo.

Enemy changes

King Ooze now utilizes the "intense situation" mechanic a bit.

King Ooze will shoot a little fewer projectiles over all.

Trait changes

Arcane Potency and Constitution and Vitality will now prevent each other from appearing.

Brawler now grants 15% more damage per enemy up to 45%. Previously 10% more per enemy up to 40%.

Decay now stacks up quicker at 5% increased DoT damage per second, previously 2% per second.

Single Out is back to 25% more damage while fighting exactly 1 enemy.

Dreamer now grants 75% increased damage bonus from mana, previously 50%.

Glass Cannon now only adds half a heart of damage taken instead of a full heart.

Grenadier now only works with ranged attacks. Grenadier damage has been nerfed and reload time has been increased from 2s to 3s.

Lethality is back to being a pure dexterity trait, previously intelligence dexterity hybrid.

Resolute Technique now grants 40% more damage, previously 30% more.

Savage Wounds now grants 50% more bleed damage, previously 30% more.

Wisdom now grants +3 mana, previously +2 mana.

War Caster now grants 10% more magic damage per maximum armor, previously 30% magic damage while having any current armor.

Arcane Potency now grants 15% more damage dealt per Soul Heart up to maximum of 75% more. Previously uncapped but only 8% per Soul Heart.

Bug Fixes

Attempted to (yet again) fix the bug of bombing chests while lock-picking breaking the game.

Fixed a bug where poison on player would last longer than intended because it would tick upon entering a room but the counter would reduce only upon completing a combat encounter.

Fixed that duration based status effects would tick down during cut-scenes.

PTR related changes

Reduced appearance rate of Blood Altars and Cursed Shrines in floor 1.

I grouped and added some colors to the cinder streak and cinder high-score displays in the cinder menu to make them better readable.

The "non-potion and non-infusion consumable reward now can't grant charms anymore.

Automatons now will pause moving and attacking during intense situations.

Reduced the spawn rate of possessed weapons slightly.

Fixed a bug of possessed weapons pushing around other enemies.

Fixed a bug where the last row of cinder modifiers wouldn't unlock completely. (Tested it a few times now, I hope it works for everybody now.)

Fixed a bug where Ambrosia wouldn't display the correct stats gained if you were affected by a stat growth consumable.

Fixed a confusing wording on Constitution trait when the Human Limits cinder modifier was active.

Fixed that totems from totem enchanted could spawn outside of the arena.

Fixed Poisonous Concoction attack pattern which previously remained unchanged after ammo was removed from all throwing weapons.

Plague and Lava enchanted now pause during intense situations.

Blood Altars now drop the reward 1 tile below the altar instead of randomly around it.

Improved the indicator for Party Enchanted.

Thank you for all the testing and feedback on the PTR updates so far. Remember, you can leave feedback in the ptr-feedback or ptr-bug-reports channel on the Tiny Rogues Discord!