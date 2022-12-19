PTR Update 0.1.8f

You might need to restart Steam to get the update.
PTR
What's a PTR?
PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.
How do I join PTR?
Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.
Patch Notes
Major new features and changes
- New room type: Pawn Shop. Sell weapons and equipment to Lucien the collector!
- The Broken Hero Sword can now be upgraded.
- New type of dice: Golden Dice, will re-roll the items offered in armories and re-roll and re-stock items offered in shops.
- New type of dice: Obsidian Dice, will exchange a chosen trait with a random other trait.
- QoL for Speedrunners: You can turn on the Speedrun mode in options menu which currently adds a restart button to the pause menu.
- New rare infusion consumable: Holy Water, infuses you with Holy damage and will apply Judgement status effect. Currently can mostly be found in shops as the item is intended for an upcoming event room.
- Doppelganger will now chose which class to copy depending on the last class you've defeated Death with.
Minor new features and changes
- Improved the wording of the dynamic description appended to proficiency traits.
- The nurse in the tavern can now cure poison for 5G even if you are at full health.
- Treasure Rocks can now contain vitamin items.
- Treasure Rocks now give 2 keys instead of just 1.
Equipment changes
RubyDev: In the last PTR patch I did some sneaky nerfs to damage scaling from attributes and weapon upgrades. I am generally pretty happy with the changes as it opened the possibility to make equipment items a bit more exciting.
- Gold Crown now has 3 attunement.
- Armor Of Agathys now grants +1 armor.
- Armor Of Avernus now grants +1 armor.
- Armor of Thorns now grants +1 armor.
- Flame Treads now additionally grant 10% movement speed.
- Cross Pendant now grants +1 Absolution when you kill a boss. Previously granted bonus damage vs fiends and undead.
- Lapis Bracelet now grants 25% increased area of effect radius, previously 20%.
- Obsidian Bracelet now grants +50 bonus melee damage to enemies at close range. Previously +20 to melee range.
- Power Belt is back to granting +20 Strength.
- Ruby Ring now grants 50% increased burn damage, previously 20%.
- Sapphire Ring now grants 50% increased effect of chill and frostbite, previously 20%.
- Topaz Ring now grants 50% increased effect of shock, previously 20%.
- Skull Ring now grants 15% increased damage vs bosses. (I think I never mentioned it before but this is a more multiplier as it is a bonus applied during damage calculation.)
- Battle Armor now grants 25% increased melee damage, previously 15%.
- Crimson Cloak now grants 30% increased damage over time, previously 20%.
- Hunter Cloak now grants +20% critical hit chance, previously +10%.
- Pyromancer Hood has been renamed to Pyromancer Coat. Pyromancer Coat now grants 25% increased fire damage, previously 20%.
- Sage Robe now grants 25% increased magic damage, previously 20%.
- Sorcerer Cloak now grants 45% slower mana degeneration rate, previously 40% slower.
- Tunic now grants 25% increased attack speed, previously 15%.
- Dragonscale Greaves now grant 20% increased melee damage after dash, previously 15%.
- Jester Boots now grant 30% increased stamina recovery speed, previously 25%.
- Base damage of Lightning Boots has been increased from 1500-2000 to 2000-2500.
- Bunny Ears now grant 15% increased movement speed, previously 10%.
- Cloth Hood is now a helmet. Cloth Hood now grants +50 bonus ranged damage to enemies at far range, previously wasn't limited to ranged damage.
- Plague Doctor Mask now grants 20% increased DoT tick rate, previously 10%.
- Sack now grants 25% increased bleed damage, previously 15%.
- Skull Cap now grants 15% increased melee damage, previously 10%.
- Thieves Hood is now a helmet.
- Voodoo Mask now grants 20% increased poison damage, previously 15%.
- Witch Hat now grants 15% increased magic damage, previously 10%.
- Dark Orb now grants 20% increased magic attack speed, previously 15%.
- Pyromancy Flame now grants 25% increased damage over time, previously 15%.
- Spellbook now grants 20% increased magic damage, previously 10%.
- Torch now makes melee weapons always burn instead of granting 10% chance to burn.
- Tower Shield now only applies -5% movement speed, previously -10% movement speed.
- Triumvirate now grants 20% increased elemental damage, previously it granted 15% increased magic elemental damage.
- Dragonscale Armor now grants -1/2 heart damage taken. Previously would half the elemental damage taken.
- Kimono now grants +2 stamina, previously +1 mana.
- Poncho now grants 5% increased damage per current stamina, previously 3%.
- Wizard Cloak now grants +2 mana, previously +1 mana.
- Maiden Dress is now a rare item.
Weapon changes
- Disk Cannon has been renamed to Disk Launcher and is now a gun not a cannon.
- Snow Cannon has been renamed to Snow Launcher and is now a gun not a cannon.
- Reduced DMG of Dark Wizard Staff because it shotguns too well.
- Increased the DMG of Rainbow Staff to make it more worthy of it's legendary rarity.
- Reduced the projectile bending of axe weapons slightly across the board, making them a bit easier to aim.
- The Halberd and Poleaxe now will base-line inflict Armor Break not just with 1 attack of their combo.
Enemy changes
- King Ooze now utilizes the "intense situation" mechanic a bit.
- King Ooze will shoot a little fewer projectiles over all.
Trait changes
- Arcane Potency and Constitution and Vitality will now prevent each other from appearing.
- Brawler now grants 15% more damage per enemy up to 45%. Previously 10% more per enemy up to 40%.
- Decay now stacks up quicker at 5% increased DoT damage per second, previously 2% per second.
- Single Out is back to 25% more damage while fighting exactly 1 enemy.
- Dreamer now grants 75% increased damage bonus from mana, previously 50%.
- Glass Cannon now only adds half a heart of damage taken instead of a full heart.
- Grenadier now only works with ranged attacks. Grenadier damage has been nerfed and reload time has been increased from 2s to 3s.
- Lethality is back to being a pure dexterity trait, previously intelligence dexterity hybrid.
- Resolute Technique now grants 40% more damage, previously 30% more.
- Savage Wounds now grants 50% more bleed damage, previously 30% more.
- Wisdom now grants +3 mana, previously +2 mana.
- War Caster now grants 10% more magic damage per maximum armor, previously 30% magic damage while having any current armor.
- Arcane Potency now grants 15% more damage dealt per Soul Heart up to maximum of 75% more. Previously uncapped but only 8% per Soul Heart.
Bug Fixes
- Attempted to (yet again) fix the bug of bombing chests while lock-picking breaking the game.
- Fixed a bug where poison on player would last longer than intended because it would tick upon entering a room but the counter would reduce only upon completing a combat encounter.
- Fixed that duration based status effects would tick down during cut-scenes.
PTR related changes
- Reduced appearance rate of Blood Altars and Cursed Shrines in floor 1.
- I grouped and added some colors to the cinder streak and cinder high-score displays in the cinder menu to make them better readable.
- The "non-potion and non-infusion consumable reward now can't grant charms anymore.
- Automatons now will pause moving and attacking during intense situations.
- Reduced the spawn rate of possessed weapons slightly.
- Fixed a bug of possessed weapons pushing around other enemies.
- Fixed a bug where the last row of cinder modifiers wouldn't unlock completely. (Tested it a few times now, I hope it works for everybody now.)
- Fixed a bug where Ambrosia wouldn't display the correct stats gained if you were affected by a stat growth consumable.
- Fixed a confusing wording on Constitution trait when the Human Limits cinder modifier was active.
- Fixed that totems from totem enchanted could spawn outside of the arena.
- Fixed Poisonous Concoction attack pattern which previously remained unchanged after ammo was removed from all throwing weapons.
- Plague and Lava enchanted now pause during intense situations.
- Blood Altars now drop the reward 1 tile below the altar instead of randomly around it.
- Improved the indicator for Party Enchanted.
Thank you for all the testing and feedback on the PTR updates so far. Remember, you can leave feedback in the ptr-feedback or ptr-bug-reports channel on the Tiny Rogues Discord!
