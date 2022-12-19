 Skip to content

Tiny Rogues update for 19 December 2022

PTR Update 0.1.8f

Tiny Rogues update for 19 December 2022

PTR Update 0.1.8f

Patchnotes via Steam Community
PTR

What's a PTR?
PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.

How do I join PTR?
Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.

Patch Notes

Major new features and changes

  • New room type: Pawn Shop. Sell weapons and equipment to Lucien the collector!
  • The Broken Hero Sword can now be upgraded.
  • New type of dice: Golden Dice, will re-roll the items offered in armories and re-roll and re-stock items offered in shops.
  • New type of dice: Obsidian Dice, will exchange a chosen trait with a random other trait.
  • QoL for Speedrunners: You can turn on the Speedrun mode in options menu which currently adds a restart button to the pause menu.
  • New rare infusion consumable: Holy Water, infuses you with Holy damage and will apply Judgement status effect. Currently can mostly be found in shops as the item is intended for an upcoming event room.
  • Doppelganger will now chose which class to copy depending on the last class you've defeated Death with.

Minor new features and changes

  • Improved the wording of the dynamic description appended to proficiency traits.
  • The nurse in the tavern can now cure poison for 5G even if you are at full health.
  • Treasure Rocks can now contain vitamin items.
  • Treasure Rocks now give 2 keys instead of just 1.

Equipment changes

RubyDev: In the last PTR patch I did some sneaky nerfs to damage scaling from attributes and weapon upgrades. I am generally pretty happy with the changes as it opened the possibility to make equipment items a bit more exciting.

  • Gold Crown now has 3 attunement.
  • Armor Of Agathys now grants +1 armor.
  • Armor Of Avernus now grants +1 armor.
  • Armor of Thorns now grants +1 armor.
  • Flame Treads now additionally grant 10% movement speed.
  • Cross Pendant now grants +1 Absolution when you kill a boss. Previously granted bonus damage vs fiends and undead.
  • Lapis Bracelet now grants 25% increased area of effect radius, previously 20%.
  • Obsidian Bracelet now grants +50 bonus melee damage to enemies at close range. Previously +20 to melee range.
  • Power Belt is back to granting +20 Strength.
  • Ruby Ring now grants 50% increased burn damage, previously 20%.
  • Sapphire Ring now grants 50% increased effect of chill and frostbite, previously 20%.
  • Topaz Ring now grants 50% increased effect of shock, previously 20%.
  • Skull Ring now grants 15% increased damage vs bosses. (I think I never mentioned it before but this is a more multiplier as it is a bonus applied during damage calculation.)
  • Battle Armor now grants 25% increased melee damage, previously 15%.
  • Crimson Cloak now grants 30% increased damage over time, previously 20%.
  • Hunter Cloak now grants +20% critical hit chance, previously +10%.
  • Pyromancer Hood has been renamed to Pyromancer Coat. Pyromancer Coat now grants 25% increased fire damage, previously 20%.
  • Sage Robe now grants 25% increased magic damage, previously 20%.
  • Sorcerer Cloak now grants 45% slower mana degeneration rate, previously 40% slower.
  • Tunic now grants 25% increased attack speed, previously 15%.
  • Dragonscale Greaves now grant 20% increased melee damage after dash, previously 15%.
  • Jester Boots now grant 30% increased stamina recovery speed, previously 25%.
  • Base damage of Lightning Boots has been increased from 1500-2000 to 2000-2500.
  • Bunny Ears now grant 15% increased movement speed, previously 10%.
  • Cloth Hood is now a helmet. Cloth Hood now grants +50 bonus ranged damage to enemies at far range, previously wasn't limited to ranged damage.
  • Plague Doctor Mask now grants 20% increased DoT tick rate, previously 10%.
  • Sack now grants 25% increased bleed damage, previously 15%.
  • Skull Cap now grants 15% increased melee damage, previously 10%.
  • Thieves Hood is now a helmet.
  • Voodoo Mask now grants 20% increased poison damage, previously 15%.
  • Witch Hat now grants 15% increased magic damage, previously 10%.
  • Dark Orb now grants 20% increased magic attack speed, previously 15%.
  • Pyromancy Flame now grants 25% increased damage over time, previously 15%.
  • Spellbook now grants 20% increased magic damage, previously 10%.
  • Torch now makes melee weapons always burn instead of granting 10% chance to burn.
  • Tower Shield now only applies -5% movement speed, previously -10% movement speed.
  • Triumvirate now grants 20% increased elemental damage, previously it granted 15% increased magic elemental damage.
  • Dragonscale Armor now grants -1/2 heart damage taken. Previously would half the elemental damage taken.
  • Kimono now grants +2 stamina, previously +1 mana.
  • Poncho now grants 5% increased damage per current stamina, previously 3%.
  • Wizard Cloak now grants +2 mana, previously +1 mana.
  • Maiden Dress is now a rare item.

Weapon changes

  • Disk Cannon has been renamed to Disk Launcher and is now a gun not a cannon.
  • Snow Cannon has been renamed to Snow Launcher and is now a gun not a cannon.
  • Reduced DMG of Dark Wizard Staff because it shotguns too well.
  • Increased the DMG of Rainbow Staff to make it more worthy of it's legendary rarity.
  • Reduced the projectile bending of axe weapons slightly across the board, making them a bit easier to aim.
  • The Halberd and Poleaxe now will base-line inflict Armor Break not just with 1 attack of their combo.

Enemy changes

  • King Ooze now utilizes the "intense situation" mechanic a bit.
  • King Ooze will shoot a little fewer projectiles over all.

Trait changes

  • Arcane Potency and Constitution and Vitality will now prevent each other from appearing.
  • Brawler now grants 15% more damage per enemy up to 45%. Previously 10% more per enemy up to 40%.
  • Decay now stacks up quicker at 5% increased DoT damage per second, previously 2% per second.
  • Single Out is back to 25% more damage while fighting exactly 1 enemy.
  • Dreamer now grants 75% increased damage bonus from mana, previously 50%.
  • Glass Cannon now only adds half a heart of damage taken instead of a full heart.
  • Grenadier now only works with ranged attacks. Grenadier damage has been nerfed and reload time has been increased from 2s to 3s.
  • Lethality is back to being a pure dexterity trait, previously intelligence dexterity hybrid.
  • Resolute Technique now grants 40% more damage, previously 30% more.
  • Savage Wounds now grants 50% more bleed damage, previously 30% more.
  • Wisdom now grants +3 mana, previously +2 mana.
  • War Caster now grants 10% more magic damage per maximum armor, previously 30% magic damage while having any current armor.
  • Arcane Potency now grants 15% more damage dealt per Soul Heart up to maximum of 75% more. Previously uncapped but only 8% per Soul Heart.

Bug Fixes

  • Attempted to (yet again) fix the bug of bombing chests while lock-picking breaking the game.
  • Fixed a bug where poison on player would last longer than intended because it would tick upon entering a room but the counter would reduce only upon completing a combat encounter.
  • Fixed that duration based status effects would tick down during cut-scenes.
  • Reduced appearance rate of Blood Altars and Cursed Shrines in floor 1.
  • I grouped and added some colors to the cinder streak and cinder high-score displays in the cinder menu to make them better readable.
  • The "non-potion and non-infusion consumable reward now can't grant charms anymore.
  • Automatons now will pause moving and attacking during intense situations.
  • Reduced the spawn rate of possessed weapons slightly.
  • Fixed a bug of possessed weapons pushing around other enemies.
  • Fixed a bug where the last row of cinder modifiers wouldn't unlock completely. (Tested it a few times now, I hope it works for everybody now.)
  • Fixed a bug where Ambrosia wouldn't display the correct stats gained if you were affected by a stat growth consumable.
  • Fixed a confusing wording on Constitution trait when the Human Limits cinder modifier was active.
  • Fixed that totems from totem enchanted could spawn outside of the arena.
  • Fixed Poisonous Concoction attack pattern which previously remained unchanged after ammo was removed from all throwing weapons.
  • Plague and Lava enchanted now pause during intense situations.
  • Blood Altars now drop the reward 1 tile below the altar instead of randomly around it.
  • Improved the indicator for Party Enchanted.

Thank you for all the testing and feedback on the PTR updates so far. Remember, you can leave feedback in the ptr-feedback or ptr-bug-reports channel on the Tiny Rogues Discord!

