GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-12-21

Prisoners, thank you all for the incredible response for ALT://Rundown 2.0 and for helping us get nominated for the Steam Awards (more on that later). Before we take a couple of weeks off for the holidays we have a small patch for you. It fixes the issues regarding the hacking tool's animation but also a bug that affected artifact pinging.

Patch notes

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where player couldn’t ping artifacts

Fixed a bug where after successfully performing a hack, the animation

wouldn’t play

Don't forget that you are rewarded with the HF Tardigrade C helmet if you clear all expeditions in ALT://Rundown 2.0.