Patch 0.8902

Share · View all patches · Build 10177828 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 15:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello there dwellers of the deep! We are back with another patch for you.

UI: When hovering over an enemy that targets another enemy the target is now also highlighted.

UI: Add option to turn off the run time indicator at the top left corner.

Added a feature that disables sounds while the game window is not in focus.

Fix erroneous highlights on hero portraits when hovering over card parts that were obscured by the heroes panel at the bottom.

Fix Poison dealing 1 less damage on heroes.

Fix a rare occasion when a broken block icon could appear even when the block won’t be removed next turn.

Fix another invisible card related crash. (Card duplication issue with card stealing intents)

Fixed combat log sometimes disappeared.

Fixed some typos.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks