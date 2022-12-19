 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 19 December 2022

Patch 0.8902

Patch 0.8902

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there dwellers of the deep! We are back with another patch for you.

  • UI: When hovering over an enemy that targets another enemy the target is now also highlighted.
  • UI: Add option to turn off the run time indicator at the top left corner.
  • Added a feature that disables sounds while the game window is not in focus.
  • Fix erroneous highlights on hero portraits when hovering over card parts that were obscured by the heroes panel at the bottom.
  • Fix Poison dealing 1 less damage on heroes.
  • Fix a rare occasion when a broken block icon could appear even when the block won’t be removed next turn.
  • Fix another invisible card related crash. (Card duplication issue with card stealing intents)
  • Fixed combat log sometimes disappeared.
  • Fixed some typos.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

