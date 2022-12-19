Patch 0.8902

Hello there dwellers of the deep! We are back with another patch for you.
- UI: When hovering over an enemy that targets another enemy the target is now also highlighted.
- UI: Add option to turn off the run time indicator at the top left corner.
- Added a feature that disables sounds while the game window is not in focus.
- Fix erroneous highlights on hero portraits when hovering over card parts that were obscured by the heroes panel at the bottom.
- Fix Poison dealing 1 less damage on heroes.
- Fix a rare occasion when a broken block icon could appear even when the block won’t be removed next turn.
- Fix another invisible card related crash. (Card duplication issue with card stealing intents)
- Fixed combat log sometimes disappeared.
- Fixed some typos.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
Changed files in this update