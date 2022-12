Share · View all patches · Build 10177778 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 16:26:17 UTC by Wendy

MULTIPLAYER IS BACK!

....but with some issues

Map / Minimap system is only displaying one players movement to everyone on the server.

Some clothing options may change color on character skin.

If you encounter any other issues please report them on discord. Link to discord you can find in main menu.