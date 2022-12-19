Patch 0.7.6.2 - A few fixes! (and one addition)

Share · View all patches · Build 10177772 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This patch does the following:

When villagers are looking for food but can't reach any, there will be a news message and they will no longer be stuck finding a place to eat.

Grass and vegetation will no longer reappear when it has been removed by removing the block beneath it.

Gets rid of a crash related to selecting the first item inside a storage and then another item is removed from the same storage.

Fixed a weird graphics glitch which sometimes happened when talking to visitors.

Gets rid of lag caused by hidden duplicates of work orders.

When moving a mobile storage it sometimes disappared along with all of its content. This should no longer be the case.

Changes it so that when trying to find stuff to do on their freetime, villager will no longer (or at least not as often) just lay down and sleep instantly.

It also adds a new category of words from which people and stuff can be named: Flowers! (Wow! Pretty! Nice! Amazing even!)

Thanks for all the bug reports! A special thanks to The Omnissiah, really great stuff! Like having a QA-engineer, much much appreciated!

And as always, sorry for the bugs!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias