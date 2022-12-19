Patch 0.7.6.2 - A few fixes! (and one addition)

This patch does the following:
- When villagers are looking for food but can't reach any, there will be a news message and they will no longer be stuck finding a place to eat.
- Grass and vegetation will no longer reappear when it has been removed by removing the block beneath it.
- Gets rid of a crash related to selecting the first item inside a storage and then another item is removed from the same storage.
- Fixed a weird graphics glitch which sometimes happened when talking to visitors.
- Gets rid of lag caused by hidden duplicates of work orders.
- When moving a mobile storage it sometimes disappared along with all of its content. This should no longer be the case.
- Changes it so that when trying to find stuff to do on their freetime, villager will no longer (or at least not as often) just lay down and sleep instantly.
- It also adds a new category of words from which people and stuff can be named: Flowers! (Wow! Pretty! Nice! Amazing even!)
Thanks for all the bug reports! A special thanks to The Omnissiah, really great stuff! Like having a QA-engineer, much much appreciated!
And as always, sorry for the bugs!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update