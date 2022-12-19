TFM Hotfix 🐞 Version 0.5.10.1

Hello everyone, here is a minor update for the Discord bug reporting topic: we’ve found a fix for the problem that causes saves to become unplayable because the crafts panel miscommunicated with the characters.

Your saved files should work after this update if you've encountered this problem.

Thanks to everyone participating in the Early Access and helping us make TFM a better game!

Changelog

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed a bug where merchants would show every settlement member in its Alert tooltip.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixes save file names that contain an invalid character.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an error on seen craft paths loaded from save files, resulting in the game getting stuck.

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where characters couldn't perform Brickmolding Pit's worktime activity.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Stone Road now requires Stonemasonry construction.

See you in four days for further additions and updates, have a wonderful week! ːreexcitedː