 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TFM: The First Men update for 19 December 2022

TFM Hotfix 🐞 Version 0.5.10.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10177719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, here is a minor update for the Discord bug reporting topic: we’ve found a fix for the problem that causes saves to become unplayable because the crafts panel miscommunicated with the characters.

Your saved files should work after this update if you've encountered this problem.

Thanks to everyone participating in the Early Access and helping us make TFM a better game!

Changelog

ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed a bug where merchants would show every settlement member in its Alert tooltip.
ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixes save file names that contain an invalid character.
ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an error on seen craft paths loaded from save files, resulting in the game getting stuck.
ːhappyheartː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue where characters couldn't perform Brickmolding Pit's worktime activity.
ːhappyheartː [Balance] Stone Road now requires Stonemasonry construction.

See you in four days for further additions and updates, have a wonderful week! ːreexcitedː

Changed files in this update

The First Men Windows Depot 700821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link