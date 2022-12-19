New dirty job simulation game

Share · View all patches · Build 10177463 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 14:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello gamers,

We just want to let you know that we (FreeMind) has just announced new game Pool Cleaing Simulator.

Pool Cleaning Simulator is trully 3D (dirt, danger and delight) simulation game, where you will relax and get your hands dirty.

Watch announcement trailer to know more:



The game is announced to come out in 2023 - wishlist now not miss all the information about dirty work that awaits you in Pool Cleaning Simulator!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165620/Pool_Cleaning_Simulator/

Have a great time playing,

FreeMind team.