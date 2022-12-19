 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 19 December 2022

New dirty job simulation game

Farmer's Life update for 19 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello gamers,

We just want to let you know that we (FreeMind) has just announced new game Pool Cleaing Simulator.

Pool Cleaning Simulator is trully 3D (dirt, danger and delight) simulation game, where you will relax and get your hands dirty.

Watch announcement trailer to know more:

The game is announced to come out in 2023 - wishlist now not miss all the information about dirty work that awaits you in Pool Cleaning Simulator!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165620/Pool_Cleaning_Simulator/

Have a great time playing,
FreeMind team.

