Beta Branch Patch 2.3.1 - Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.

This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):

Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.

Performance

"While working on our next free content update (more on that later this week) we've made some adjustments to our RAM management, that we didn't want to keep from you, so, enjoy!"