 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Avorion update for 20 December 2022

Beta Branch Patch 2.3.1 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10177394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.

This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.

Performance

"While working on our next free content update (more on that later this week) we've made some adjustments to our RAM management, that we didn't want to keep from you, so, enjoy!"

  • Improved general performance of scripts
  • Strongly reduced memory usage of scripts
  • Improved server performance when leaving rift sectors

Changed depots in internal-testing branch

View more data in app history for build 10177394
Avorion Base Content Depot 445221
Avorion Windows Content Depot 445222
Avorion Linux Content Depot 445223
Avorion MacOS Content Depot 445224
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link