Master of Magic - v1.06.10 Update

We are releasing the first update for Master of Magic.

First off we would like to thank everyone who offered feedback in the first few days since launch. This first update mostly consists of a number of fixes and improvements: its highlights are fixing the Windows 11 issue, as well as allowing modders to alter all 2D art.

This is but the first step: we have big plans for further supporting the game, and we can’t wait to be able to show you and tell you more!

Full changelog:

FIX Trait Artificer negate starting spells for AI - now AI gets spells normally

FIX Dispel on hero during battle - remove from unit enchantments dispelled in battle

FIX Mithril + Adamantium - checking resources in order of importance

FIX Chaos Rift spell not removing building enchantments correctly when destroying buildings

FIX Block showing cast select popup when targeting enemy group with friendly unit targeting spell

FIX Hill type 3 - so it can be transmuted

FIX AreaSpellDmg - spells are attacks (like fireball) attack only first figure

FIX Set Wind Walking Unit allow dispel to false

FIX Prayer and High Prayer coding

FIX Tutorial texts cut off on non-English languages

FIX Removed animated bug report info (report button is still there)

FIX Some language errors

FIX attempt on some adventure screen-related crash

FIX Enchanted road now affects selected road and the area around it (2 hexes in each direction)

FIX Data corruption when using summon to a town where a group is currently selected, making summon enter town while other units are out-by-selection which then in turn forces to throw out another unit as an incidental

FIX Some difficulty settings not being saved properly in the save file and being reset upon loading (ie on different computer or after playing game on different difficulty) -

FIX Battle override as a result of the automatic move resulting in battle and event leading into battle overlap

FIX Resurrected units in battle getting into destroyed group if group was selected in the city before battle, resulting in sanity error

FIX AI group management losing unit in some edge cases when trying to optimise groups toward specific goals

FIX Softlock after AI engages on their own in a battle using supporting group (ie transport group for another army

FIX Insufficient space for ammo display on Construction Manager and Battle HUD

FIX Missing magic bolt animation for dark elf settler

FIX Town screen resources section not displaying more than 5 resources

FIX Auto managed towns should no longer build ships as defence

FIX Two mana rings + 15 doesn't stack - add in DB bool "stackable" to allow selected skills to stack

FIX If the game fails to save due to file access issues, it will show an information rather than crash

FIX Battle animation freeze due to old settings file (happened to beta players)

FIX Summon champion - spell target script was not handle correctly champion list

FIX We addressed some of the major issues with Win11 so you can start the game now not in admin mode, but if you mod the game in any way you will still need to be in admin mode to prevent crashes

ADD Modding 2D images/icons for units, spells, skills etc.

MOD Evil Presence work on minerals, population etc. - cost +20% to original

MOD TrueSight - now do not target unit with illusion immunity

MOD Alchemist building unit bonus - melee bonus instead range (as in original)

MOD Scouting - now show correct value in town screen

MOD DevMenu - trait adding

MOD Housing - if there is no worker in town, housing will add 10% of houses instead 0%