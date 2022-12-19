EA Update #4 – New playable character available on beta branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello sinners!

The next Update #4 is going to be live next month, but you can access it today via our BETA branch (see below for more details)!

Hernan Cortés

In this update, we would like to welcome a new member of the hellish family – Hernan Cortés – as 3rd playable character, representing the Sin of Greed!

Who would have thought that killing millions of people and destruction of a whole civilization would not grant you redemption? Definitely not Hernan Cortés! There's no hope for this famous conquistador, and our boy knows it well.

That's why he slowly builds his own army of lost souls under his command, so he doesn’t get his hands dirty. Hernan has access to a completely new mechanic: Wraiths. Wraiths are souls so consumed by cravings and hatred, they lost any memory of their previous earthly selves. Their powers can be bent to the will of the witty and reckless, such as Hernan the Conquistador!

New mechanics & content

Mechanically speaking, Hernan can use cards to Summon the Wraiths onto the battlefield and then unleash their abilities by Evoke effect. Alternatively, he can Sacrifice them for some very powerful effects.

During a battle, the number of Wraiths summoned at once is limited by Wraith Limit, a new statistic for Hernan. This limit can be further increased through the Sacrifice effect.

The new character content includes:

1 new building to unlock Hernan,

10 building upgrades to unlock new cards,

4 new card effects: Summon a Wraith, Evoke Wraiths, Sacrifice a Wraith, Slavery,

8 Wraiths to be summoned,

10 character upgrades,

60 new cards.

Beta branch

How to access the beta branch:

Find Nadir in your Steam Library. Right-click it and choose Properties .

. A new window will pop up. Click on the BETAS tab on left.

on left. From the dropdown menu choose betatest - Beta test branch .

. The beta version should start updating for you now - the main menu should display version 5593.

And let us hear your feedback and suggestions - join our official Discord!

All your feedback is welcome on the dedicated 🐞beta-branch channel. If you find some bugs, glitches, etc, please report them there.