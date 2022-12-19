Version 1.1

Happy holidays and questing!
We are happy to announce the release of the v1.1 patch. It fixes / adds the following;
-Added new spacefarer logo identity cinematic.
-Fixed a bug where achievements would no longer activate from Steam. This bug fix will apply to future trophies only, not existing ones.
-Fixed bugs related to provisioning of the ROM.
-Fixed music loop point for boss battles, now seamless.
-Fixed music loop point for normal battles, now seamless.
-Fixed bugs with inkeepers.
-Added concept art background on starting a new game or loading a game instead of a black background.
-Fixed a bug in the giant tree when using the dragon claw that could cause a softlock.
-Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock during battle if auto-battle is enabled.
-Fixed a bug where entering the World Map could disable achievement unlock.
-Fixed a bug where game would not report to Steamworks on the parallel thread.
-Removed debug symbols.
-Added version info on the title screen.
