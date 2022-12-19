 Skip to content

Jacob's Quest update for 19 December 2022

Version 1.1

Build 10177124

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy holidays and questing!
We are happy to announce the release of the v1.1 patch. It fixes / adds the following;
-Added new spacefarer logo identity cinematic.
-Fixed a bug where achievements would no longer activate from Steam. This bug fix will apply to future trophies only, not existing ones.
-Fixed bugs related to provisioning of the ROM.
-Fixed music loop point for boss battles, now seamless.
-Fixed music loop point for normal battles, now seamless.
-Fixed bugs with inkeepers.
-Added concept art background on starting a new game or loading a game instead of a black background.
-Fixed a bug in the giant tree when using the dragon claw that could cause a softlock.
-Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock during battle if auto-battle is enabled.
-Fixed a bug where entering the World Map could disable achievement unlock.
-Fixed a bug where game would not report to Steamworks on the parallel thread.
-Removed debug symbols.
-Added version info on the title screen.

