Version 1.1

Happy holidays and questing!

We are happy to announce the release of the v1.1 patch. It fixes / adds the following;

-Added new spacefarer logo identity cinematic.

-Fixed a bug where achievements would no longer activate from Steam. This bug fix will apply to future trophies only, not existing ones.

-Fixed bugs related to provisioning of the ROM.

-Fixed music loop point for boss battles, now seamless.

-Fixed music loop point for normal battles, now seamless.

-Fixed bugs with inkeepers.

-Added concept art background on starting a new game or loading a game instead of a black background.

-Fixed a bug in the giant tree when using the dragon claw that could cause a softlock.

-Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock during battle if auto-battle is enabled.

-Fixed a bug where entering the World Map could disable achievement unlock.

-Fixed a bug where game would not report to Steamworks on the parallel thread.

-Removed debug symbols.

-Added version info on the title screen.