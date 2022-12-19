 Skip to content

ArcRunner update for 19 December 2022

ArcRunner Version 0.06

Last edited by Wendy

It's patch notes day once again!

Happy Monday everyone. It's time for update version 0.06 of _ArcRunner _including lots of improvements and fixes!

See below for the full patch notes:

Version 0.06

  • Fixed a couple more areas where enemies would get stuck in the Docks Zone
  • The Inner Core zone now has a "Hub" area where the player has to go into multiple levels to find a
    Quantum Key in order to access the final boss level
  • Fixed issue where player couldn't select nanites with gamepad
  • Fixed issue where player couldn't select autodoc upgrades with gamepad
  • Added gamepad hints for lootboxes
  • Assigning multiple keys or gamepad buttons to the same function now shows a warning
  • Made the Satellite Strike mission a little easier
  • Pop-up turrets will now deactivate when you complete a section
  • Changed the default Hacker gamepad controls
  • Improved the Micro-Nuke
  • Assassins are now a little easier to handle in Eden
  • Fixed an issue where the Elite Assassin had no colliision
  • Added some more UI effects (Cryochamber, Autodoc, etc)

We'll be back with the last patch note of the year next week but until then: Happy holidays, everyone!

