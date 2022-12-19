ArcRunner Version 0.06

Share · View all patches · Build 10176579 · Last edited 19 December 2022 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy

It's patch notes day once again!

Happy Monday everyone. It's time for update version 0.06 of _ArcRunner _including lots of improvements and fixes!

See below for the full patch notes:

Version 0.06

Fixed a couple more areas where enemies would get stuck in the Docks Zone

The Inner Core zone now has a "Hub" area where the player has to go into multiple levels to find a

Quantum Key in order to access the final boss level Fixed issue where player couldn't select nanites with gamepad

Fixed issue where player couldn't select autodoc upgrades with gamepad

Added gamepad hints for lootboxes

Assigning multiple keys or gamepad buttons to the same function now shows a warning

Made the Satellite Strike mission a little easier

Pop-up turrets will now deactivate when you complete a section

Changed the default Hacker gamepad controls

Improved the Micro-Nuke

Assassins are now a little easier to handle in Eden

Fixed an issue where the Elite Assassin had no colliision

Added some more UI effects (Cryochamber, Autodoc, etc)

We'll be back with the last patch note of the year next week but until then: Happy holidays, everyone!