ArcRunner Version 0.06

It's patch notes day once again!
Happy Monday everyone. It's time for update version 0.06 of _ArcRunner _including lots of improvements and fixes!
See below for the full patch notes:
Version 0.06
- Fixed a couple more areas where enemies would get stuck in the Docks Zone
- The Inner Core zone now has a "Hub" area where the player has to go into multiple levels to find a
Quantum Key in order to access the final boss level
- Fixed issue where player couldn't select nanites with gamepad
- Fixed issue where player couldn't select autodoc upgrades with gamepad
- Added gamepad hints for lootboxes
- Assigning multiple keys or gamepad buttons to the same function now shows a warning
- Made the Satellite Strike mission a little easier
- Pop-up turrets will now deactivate when you complete a section
- Changed the default Hacker gamepad controls
- Improved the Micro-Nuke
- Assassins are now a little easier to handle in Eden
- Fixed an issue where the Elite Assassin had no colliision
- Added some more UI effects (Cryochamber, Autodoc, etc)
We'll be back with the last patch note of the year next week but until then: Happy holidays, everyone!
